Deforestation caused by wildfires is severely worsening the climate crisis that the world is facing, a Greek expert warned Monday.

Wildfires in the country burden atmosphere and air quality, Dimosthenis Sarigiannis, who teaches at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, told public broadcaster ERT.

"There is a big burden from smoke, soot, but at the same time there is also a burden from the burning of technical materials used in fighting fires,” he said.

These materials, which release heavy gases and particles, also burden soil and groundwater, he added.

According to him, forest fires also affect the microclimate of the areas where they spread and cause extreme weather phenomena, including heat waves, hailstorms and storms.

Recent blazes in Greece, fanned by rising temperatures and strong winds, led to casualties, destroyed homes, farms and factories and burned swathes of forest land.