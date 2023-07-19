Dining out in Türkiye is a highly varied experience, not only as different types of restaurants serve specific cuisines and in various styles but also for all of the little nuances that are decidedly Türkish and can be lost in translation for many a foreigner. Let the following be a guide on what to know to save yourself from disappointment due to expectations, unwanted surprises and to get the most out of the experience of enjoying this country’s spectacular cuisine.

Don’t expect menu

I know this may sound strange because a menu is one of those basic necessities one would think a restaurant should have, but trust me, there are many restaurants in Türkiye that don’t operate that way. First of all, many dishes are seasonal, such as the varied mezes on display in many a glass-paned refrigerator or brought to tables on huge platters as well as fish, which honestly depends on what the catch of the day happened to be.

Be smart, bring your phone

On the other spectrum, many restaurants that do have menus have them visible via a QR code, which requires customers to be carrying a smartphone. The reason for this is multifold; not only is it a practice that began during the pandemic era for hygienic purposes, but it also saves the use of unnecessary paper, plastic, and ink used to prepare them. With the increasing price changes of recent to boot, this practice also enables restaurants to easily mark up their prices when warranted without having to go to the trouble of printing up new menus.

When to bargain

Unlike the traditional bargaining banter that would happen at the end of a sale if you were to be purchasing a souvenir and such, when it comes to dining out, if you need to determine the actual price of the meal you are about to partake it, then know that the haggling should be done beforehand. While many Turks refrain from bargaining for products and goods, there is absolutely no shame in determining what the cost of a fish will be, what the price of mezes is, and if there are any other surprising surcharges.

Beware of cover

Many restaurants will include a cover charge simply for being a customer occupying a chair. This “kuver,” as it is referred to in Türkish, can range in price and is said to account for the extra services such as the bread brought to a table. In general, this cover charge does not include a tip for the waiter, which should generally be 10%. However, sometimes restaurants will include an additional 10% service charge on the bill, which is supposed to be a tip. But it is always best to ask and clarify the situation to not be unjust to the waiters who served your meal.

For free or for fee

While there can be a number of surprising charges that may pop up on your bill, there can also be a few freebies offered by the restaurant, which in Turkish is referred to as “ikram.” If the waiter asks if you would like tea or some fruit and adds the word “ikram,” then this means that it is being offered to you as a gift and should be on the house. Meanwhile, there are other Turkish specialties, such as “findık lahmacun” and “içli köfte,” that may be distributed by waiters that stop by each table to see if a customer wants one, in which case, the cost will actually show up on the bill even though you may not have specifically ordered it. This is why if something is being placed on your plate, make sure you want it; otherwise, you absolutely can reserve your right to refuse any such unsolicited delicacy.

Hovering waiters

The waiters in Türkiye have a tough job to do. Not only are some encouraged to draw in customers walking past the restaurant on the street, but they are also encouraged to hover around tables in case any customer needs anything. While this may seem intrusive to many foreigners, and even disrespectful, please don’t blame the messenger, as chances are their manager has requested they act that way. Funnily enough, it is hardest to get a waiter’s attention here in Türkiye when it comes to the time to pay the bill. I believe this is because hovering once the meal is actually considered slightly rude, as if a restaurant wants people to pay up and leave, and as a result, at the end of a meal, the waiters tend to disappear, upon which you must actually summon them.

The baker prepares a Turkish pide service. (Getty Images Photo)

Save last sip

Turkish waiters are notorious for removing glasses from tables before they are actually finished. I have no idea why this is, except that some Turks do not like to drink the final gulp of whatever beverage they are consuming and perfects thus is the reason that if you don’t take possession of your glass, it could easily be swooped away before you even notice and more importantly before you have actually finished your drink.

Clean plate, clean mind

Turkish customers love clean plates; therefore, it is customary to have your plates taken away from you and replaced with a new clean plate at any stage of the meal. More importantly, this practice can take place when you even still have food on your plate. Sometimes a waiter will actually transfer what was on your previous plate to the new fresh plate. The reason for this is mainly because a meal of meze tends to last for hours and the mixing of the different flavors of meze is absolute no-no!

Customer is not always right

One of the most frustrating experiences when dining out in Türkiye is that some restaurants, or more accurately, some “waiters,” can be averse to making any additions or substitutions. They are sticklers in their ways, culinary or otherwise, and I can’t tell how many times I have requested peppers or tomatoes to be added to my cheese pide, ingredients that I know for a fact the restaurant has, yet for some reason the waiter will say “no.” They also add the comment that “it won’t be good.” Infuriating, to say the least; for some reason, Turkish waiters seem to think they know what will taste best for you more than you do for yourself.

Timing is not everything

Another bizarre reality in Türkiye is that it is near impossible to have everyone’s meal served at the same time. For some reason, the concept of having appetizers and then a main dish can also be misconstrued. This is especially true if you order everything at the same time. You see, Turks like to enjoy lavish and long meals when they eat out and so they order their dishes in stages, starting, for example, with meze and then leading into warm starters and then the main course.

When you order in this manner, dishes come as they are prepared, but in the right time sequence. If you order everything you want to eat at once, even if the dishes differentiate between starters and mains, they will most likely all come at once. This is because the importance is placed on serving up the dishes as fast as they can once they are prepared. The notion of having everyone’s entrée delivered simultaneously does not take precedence, however, which can be frustrating and hence I share this unexpected truth so that you can adjust your expectations accordingly.