When we talk about toys, naturally, cheerful children come to mind, but they also bring a small smile to the faces of people of all ages from 7 to 70. Who doesn't love toys?

Toys are defined as tools for play by their literal meaning. This means that we're not limited to discussing just one thing; any type of material obtained, and even one's imagination alone, can serve this purpose. Does this idea of boundless possibilities resonate with you as well?

While some sources record the first toys as tops and others as sticks, there is no definitive information on this matter. Despite not being recorded, games have been created and toys have been produced since the dawn of time for the purpose of having fun or expressing oneself.

At one end of the spectrum, it's possible to play without technology, while at the other end, you can create games with the latest technology products under any circumstances. Toys can provide benefits such as physical exercise, cultural awareness and academic education.

A little girl playing with blocks, Aug. 13, 2020. (Getty Images Photo)

A child's imagination knows no bounds; they can turn even the most ordinary objects, whether it's a simple stick or a piece of cloth, into the building blocks of an extraordinary adventure. With just a few objects, they can create a colorful world of their own and tell an exciting story that keeps everyone entertained.

At the same time, there are popular tools such as colorful toys, electronic toys, board games, computer games and virtual reality experiences. With the advancement of technology, things may have gone a bit beyond their intended purpose, of course. I'm not an expert, but there must be both positive and negative aspects, and they should be discussed separately.

I'm speaking as someone who was once left in awe with their mouth wide-open when they saw a toy robot. I guess the idea of a lifeless object moving on its own was beyond my imagination back then.

In both cases, the fundamental purpose of play and toys is essentially to push the boundaries of our imagination and to bring forth questions, situations and emotions that arise in our subconscious or inner world through play.

Therefore, games and toys serve as a tool not only for children, but often for adults as well. Word games, puzzles, competitions, virtual pet care and many other activities are examples of this.

It's a world that partly contributes to our socialization and sometimes emerges from the desire to have fun on our own, and today, it's a nearly limitless realm where children, youth and adults alike can each find something suitable for themselves.

Of course, the most important part of this world is children and their joy-filled energies. Child psychologist and play therapist Saliha Özcanlı shared insights with me about play and what goes on in the limitless worlds of children.

A mother and her little daughter playing with wooden building blocks together, July 16, 2020. (Getty Images Photo)

Özcanlı started with a quote from Lawrence Cohen “Children don't say, 'I had a hard day at school today; can I talk to you about it?' They say, 'Will you play with me?'”

"Just as language is the way adults express themselves, playing is the way children do. We can think of their toys as their words. For example, when children who are forced to eat use toy dolls to feed them spoonfuls of sand, or when a child exposed to parental arguments acts it out with puppets. Children use play both to express their feelings and to convey their experiences. For children, play is life," she said.

Özcanlı reflected on the nature of children's temperament and its role in their engagement with play therapy. She pointed out that every child possesses a unique temperament, which can significantly impact their response to play therapy. Some children eagerly embrace play during therapy sessions, happily engaging in activities. On the other hand, there are those who tend to be more reserved, requiring a different approach to therapy to cater to their specific temperament.

The discussion then turned to a debated topic: whether our surroundings or our natural way of being is more important. Özcanlı said it's not easy to decide which one matters more. Our natural way of being, called temperament, is like our built-in features. But we also need to consider how the world around us affects us, along with our genes. Things like what happens before we're born, what it's like where we live after we're born and how our parents raise us all play a part in making us who we are.

She also talked about how the way parents raise their children and the things that happen in a child's environment can change how their brain grows. If parents are not nice to their kids or treat them badly, it can even cause problems in certain parts of the child's brain. These experiences can also make it tough for kids to manage their feelings and behavior. Özcanlı's point is that while our built-in features are important, we can't ignore how the world around us shapes who we become, especially when it comes to our feelings and actions.

Another important question to consider is whether toys are required to create a game, or if games can be enjoyed without them. What do children think about this?

Özcanlı provided her insight, stating, "While toys may be essential for crafting games, it's entirely possible to engage in play without them. Games are fundamentally driven by imagination, enabling individuals to invent their own games using a variety of materials and objects. While toys can certainly enhance the gaming experience and add to the fun, they are not an absolute necessity."

A little girl organizing her toys, Nov. 18, 2020. (Getty Images Photo)

Özcanlı emphasizes that the extent to which playtime should be regulated depends on the child's age. It is generally advisable not to place restrictions on playtime during the preschool years, as increased playtime correlates with greater child development.

Children often engage in imaginative play using a variety of materials, sometimes even objects that are not traditional toys, such as toy weapons. Children should be free to choose their play materials without restrictions. The focus should be on the stories and narratives they create with these materials.

When it comes to play therapy, Özcanlı clarifies that its main goal is to help children feel better. It's essential to know that if a child participates in play therapy, it doesn't mean they are sick. Instead, it's about the good things it can do, like making a child grow better in many ways, helping them if they've had tough experiences, making them better at making friends and getting better at talking to others.

Playing therapy holds value for every child. It contributes significantly to their self-esteem and enhances their overall awareness, adding to the benefits discussed earlier.

Regarding the idea of letting children have complete freedom during playtime or outside of it, Özcanlı suggests that unrestricted freedom is not the best approach. Instead, she underscores the importance of establishing boundaries for children, similar to the boundaries set for adults. These boundaries play a crucial role in nurturing a child's sense of security, even though they may present challenges for parents in certain situations.