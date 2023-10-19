Natural houses appear as structures built by people to live in harmony with nature. These houses can have various architectural styles and are typically constructed using local materials. Natural houses reflect an approach that respects the environment and brings people closer to nature through the living spaces they provide.

The materials used to construct such houses are usually sourced from local surroundings. Houses built using natural materials such as wood, stone, adobe and bamboo have minimal impact on the environment and support a sustainable lifestyle by ensuring energy efficiency.

Natural houses are designed to blend in with the natural surroundings. For instance, tree houses are common in forested areas, stone houses in mountainous regions, and thatched roof houses are prevalent in northern countries. These houses preserve the landscape and endure due to the durability of natural materials.

Another advantage of natural houses is their energy efficiency. Using local materials enhances insulation and reduces energy consumption. Additionally, some natural houses utilize renewable energy sources like solar power or rainwater harvesting systems, promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Here are some examples of these houses and their features in nature:

Tree houses: Tree houses are structures built on tree trunks. They are usually found in forested areas and are constructed using natural materials. Tree houses promote a harmonious living with nature and offer breathtaking views.

Stone houses: Stone houses are constructed using rocks and stones. They are typically found in mountainous regions and are long-lasting due to the durability of the natural material. Stone houses integrate seamlessly with their surroundings, providing a natural appearance.

Adobe houses: Adobe houses are made from a mixture of earth and clay. They are particularly common in hot climates. Adobe houses offer a cool and comfortable environment indoors due to the excellent insulation provided by the earth's material.

Bamboo houses: Bamboo houses are prevalent in regions like Asia and South America. Bamboo is a fast-growing and eco-friendly material, making it a sustainable choice for construction. Bamboo houses easily blend into nature due to their lightweight and flexible structure.

Thatched roof houses: Thatched roof houses have roofs covered with grass. They are commonly seen in northern countries, especially in Scandinavia. Thatched roofs provide natural insulation and contribute to the house's eco-friendly design.

Floating houses: Floating houses are structures built on water bodies such as lakes, rivers or seas.

A carpenter plasters a mud wall using a trowel. (Getty Images Photo)

Natural houses not only serve as dwellings but also as a way for people to connect with nature, find tranquility and promote a sustainable future. These houses inspire individuals to explore the beauty of nature while reminding them of the possibility of a sustainable coexistence with the environment.

When it comes to houses in nature, here is a brief list of some more examples from around the world, each designed to preserve the natural beauty of their respective environments and allow people to live in harmony with nature:

Hobbit Houses (New Zealand): Inspired by the homes described in J.R.R. Tolkien's "Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings," these houses can be found in New Zealand's Green Hills. They are characterized by their round forms and construction using earth and natural materials, making them a popular choice for those seeking an environmentally friendly lifestyle.

Stilt Houses (Malaysia): Stilt houses, built harmoniously with Malaysia's natural beauty, are situated above water bodies. Constructed using bamboo and wood, these houses are resilient against rising water levels, making them ideal for hot and humid climates.

Stone Houses (Cappadocia, Türkiye): Cappadocia is renowned for its unique rock formations and historic underground cities. Stone houses here are carved from soft volcanic rocks called tufa. These houses provide coolness in the hot summer months and warmth during winter, maintaining a comfortable temperature.

Chateau Houses (France): Chateau houses in the Loire Valley of France combine history and luxury. Surrounded by vast gardens and castles, these houses captivate visitors with their grand architecture and historical ambiance.

Pallet Houses (Venezuela): In the forests of South America, pallet houses are constructed on elevated platforms made of cut tree logs. These houses protect inhabitants from insects, flooding and other natural hazards, offering a safe and eco-friendly living space.