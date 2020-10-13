An extremely rare, vivid purple-pink diamond mined in Russia is expected to fetch up to $38 million when it goes under the hammer on Nov. 11, the auction house Sotheby's said on Monday.
The oval gem, which is named after a Russian ballet "The Spirit of the Rose," is the largest of its kind to be offered at auction. The trend for colored stones has increased as an asset class by the super-rich in recent years.
Mined by Russian diamond producer Alrosa, the 14.83-carat diamond was cut from the largest pink crystal ever found in Russia, Sotheby's said.
"Pink diamond, in general, is very rare and we know that the very famous pink diamond deposit in Argyle mine in Australia will come to close this year. So assume that the demand will keep going up, supply is very limited," said Wenhao Yu, deputy chairman for jewelry, Sotheby's Asia.
Naturally colored diamonds occur because they possess a particular lattice structure that refracts light to produce colored, rather than white, stones.
Pink diamonds are both rare and aesthetically highly prized by collectors, analysts say.
The gem is being shown in Hong Kong, Singapore and Taipei before being auctioned in Geneva on Nov. 11.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.