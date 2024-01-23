Meta, the U.S. tech giant, has revealed that users in the European Union will soon be able to unlink their Instagram and Facebook accounts, along with other Meta services.

This initiative aligns with the upcoming Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the EU, set to take effect in March, allowing users in the EU, European Economic Area and Switzerland to utilize Meta's services without their data being shared across different platforms.

For example, users will be able to use Facebook Messenger as a standalone service without a Facebook account. Those who have previously linked their Facebook and Instagram accounts will have the option to unlink them.

Users of Facebook Marketplace and Facebook Gaming will also be able to access these services without the information from their primary Facebook accounts being accessible. However, Meta stressed that this choice would result in reduced functionality.

The company said that "over the next few weeks," it would begin sending notifications to users in the region where the law applies, offering the option to unlink services. This includes the ability to prevent Meta from combining data on their use of Facebook and Instagram.

The DMA applies to six major tech companies, predominantly from the U.S., including Meta. These companies are designated as "gatekeepers."

In addition to governing how gatekeepers can share data between services, the DMA encompasses a wide array of regulations aimed at enhancing competition and creating a level playing field for businesses that depend on gatekeepers to provide their services.

Other significant expected changes in the EU resulting from the DMA include making messaging services such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger interoperable with competitors, and compelling Apple to open up iOS to sideloading.