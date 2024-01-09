First, he won the Bridal Design Competition at IF Wedding Fashion Izmir. In every interview he gave after that he emphasized how everything he learned from that competition has always been beneficial in his career in the industry.

This event led him to become someone highly sought after, loved and whose designs reach a large audience in his profession.

Particularly within the last year, his name has resonated prominently within the industry. The deep-necked wedding gown adorned by TV personality Burcu Esmersoy in her engagement in Istanbul bore the distinct signature of this designer. Similarly, the bold costume worn by actress Hande Erçel on her birthday was crafted by his hands. At the recent award ceremony of GQ magazine, celebrities such as Nesrin Cavadzade and Deren Talu were once again attired in his designs.

In essence, Amor Garibovic has unequivocally become a fashion designer who has left an indelible mark on the contemporary era.

After receiving his first award in 2017, he promptly demonstrated the non-coincidental nature of his success with a runway show the very next year. The collection, consisting of 38 pieces of evening gowns and bridal dresses, suggested clues that his registered talent would swiftly transform him into a designer brand.

One afternoon, just before leaving an event at St. Regis, I decided to message Garibovic, whom I had been following on social media for a long time: "Are you at the showroom? I think it's time for us to meet." "Yes. Come, let's have coffee and chat," he replied.

My encounter with Garibovic was exceptionally natural, devoid of any formalities. Given my family's Balkan heritage, I must admit, I was naturally intrigued, and from afar, I found contentment in his professional success. Exiting the event, I briskly walked away.

"In 2012, I came to Istanbul to study at Mimar Sinan University. Moreover, I arrived without knowing a word of Turkish. My childhood unfolded in Senice, a small city in Serbia," he started.

"I started speaking Turkish quite late, but I have been picking up some words since I was very young. I could say it was evident from my early years that I would pursue this profession. My mother is a textile engineer and has a refined taste. Fabrics and textures were not aliens to me. Designers often say, 'I prepared clothes for my friends, and turned available fabrics into garments.' My story is somewhat similar, to be honest," he added.

"Drawing, fabrics and design have always impressed me since I can remember. However, my initial career step was in the field of sports. My father was the coach of the national ski team. From a young age, we were provided with various opportunities to engage in sports. I was professionally involved in skiing, participating in various competitions for my country's national team. However, after an accident that required me to stay in the hospital for a while, my sports career, at least in a professional sense, came to an end."

"What followed was a lengthy recovery process. It was a period where I witnessed that the conclusion of one phase signified the birth of something new. Life isn't always sunny; there is rain too. I've distinctly experienced that rainy periods can lead to the development of entirely different things in my own life," he remarked.

Following his age, Amor Garibovic embodies a mature spirit, one entirely focused on excelling in his profession. "When I started working with corsets, this type of design had long been absent from the fashion world. However, I incorporated them into my design realm. Women appreciated this detail. The pattern is the foundation of our work. Without a well-crafted pattern, no one can look good in a garment. Fabrics, the lace and handmade details I choose, and the crystals I use are all special, each with its own story and, in my opinion, a strong energy."

"Women who wear my designs, I believe, appear stronger precisely because of all these elements. I am delighted to have taken my first steps into the world of design in Istanbul. This place is an endless source of inspiration for me."

"Naturally, I aspire for my brand to have showrooms in Italy and France. To achieve this, I am actively working toward it," he asserted with confidence and a composed tone.