Hacettepe University, located in Ankara, hosted a vibrant multicultural event at its Beyaz Ev (White House) on Sept. 17, celebrating the essence of autumn through diverse cultural experiences. Titled “Autumn Reunion With Culture and Fashion,” the event creatively intertwined fashion, culture and diplomacy.

Organized in collaboration with the International Science Association (ISCASS) and the Faculty of Education at Hacettepe University, the event attracted fashion enthusiasts and participants from both local and international backgrounds, all eager to share their cultural heritage. Attendees enjoyed a showcase of unique fashion designs inspired by autumn, as well as a sampling of traditional Turkish cuisine.

Representatives from South Korea exhibit their culture and traditional outfits at the Autumn Reunion with Culture and Fashion event, Ankara, Türkiye, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Sena Darbaz)

The program featured captivating fashion shows and cultural presentations, with representatives from countries including Azerbaijan, China, Malaysia, South Korea, Croatia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan.

In her opening remarks, associate professor Şuay Nilhan Açıkalın emphasized the significance of fashion diplomacy and its role in enhancing international relations.

"This event has evolved from the idea of fashion diplomacy," she noted, expressing gratitude to the participating countries.

"We cannot overlook Türkiye’s contributions to fashion diplomacy. I would also like to extend my thanks to Türkiye’s Olgunlaşma Institutes, as well as representatives from Croatia, Malaysia, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), South Korea, China, Uzbekistan and our brother country, Azerbaijan, for their contributions."

Following her speech, professor Şefika Şule Erçetin, dean of the Faculty of Education at Hacettepe University, underscored the importance of such events in promoting and recognizing cultural diversity. "I would like to thank Hacettepe University Rector Professor Cahit Güran, all those who contributed and our participants," she added.

Booths featuring traditional clothing and handmade products offered visitors an immersive experience in the art and culture of various countries, further enhancing the event's vibrancy. The Olgunlaşma Institutes and various educational institutions also contributed exhibitions, providing fresh perspectives on art and culture. Additionally, Ankara’s Akyurt Municipality showcased local cultural values, enriching the event’s offerings.