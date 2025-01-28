Aykut Tarakçıoğlu, a prominent figure in the textile industry, has dedicated his career to championing sustainability in one of the most demanding fields: textiles. Born in 1971, he followed in the footsteps of his father, professor Işık Tarakçıoğlu, a distinguished textile engineer. Aykut Tarakçıoğlu is a significant figure in the challenging field of sustainable textiles. With years of experience, he has emerged as a key player in the industry.

Born in 1971, Tarakçıoğlu is a textile engineer and the founder and CEO of Tekstar, a company renowned for contributing to corporate apparel and sustainable textile production. His father is also a well-respected name in textile engineering. After earning his degree in textile engineering, Aykut pursued an MBA in the United States. While in New York, he decided to shift from academia to the professional world, joining a textile company and further honing his expertise at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT).

His time at FIT proved transformative, particularly his interest in sustainable practices. Reflecting on a term project that began this journey, he shared: “I designed a T-shirt using organic cotton. At the time, organic products were only just entering the market and I realized that the shift happening in food could also extend to textiles. That project sparked my curiosity and set me on this path.”

By 2000, after gaining valuable experience, he established his own company. Even before sustainability became a global priority, Tarakçıoğlu integrated eco-friendly practices into his business model. Today, his company stands as a leader in corporate apparel manufacturing, prioritizing environmentally responsible production methods. “Our philosophy, from raw material selection to design, production, usage and waste management, aligns with our ecological sustainability policy. Our vision is to strengthen our leadership in sustainable corporate apparel manufacturing and set a global benchmark,” he stated.

Over the past 12 years, the company has specialized in high-quality corporate wear, meeting the unique needs of local and international organizations. Tarakçıoğlu emphasized how the design team aligns each product with the client’s corporate identity while maintaining a steadfast commitment to sustainability.

Luxury automotive ventures

In addition to corporate apparel, Tarakçıoğlu’s company has made significant strides in producing licensed apparel for luxury automotive brands, including Lamborghini, Maserati and Bugatti. This venture, he explained, developed organically. “We produce about 450,000 corporate apparel pieces daily, catering to over 60 companies. As our reputation for quality and eco-friendly practices grew, it naturally attracted the attention of luxury automotive brands.”

The Italian market has been particularly rewarding for the company despite not being a planned endeavor. “We didn’t set out with specific ambitions for the Italian market, but opportunities presented themselves. Today, we collaborate with Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati and Bugatti. For Lamborghini, we produce everything from official club merchandise to apparel collections. Our design center ensures we meet their exacting standards by using the finest fabrics and designs,” Tarakçıoğlu explained. “As a Turkish company, we take pride in showcasing our capabilities on a global stage.”

Setting global example

Through his vision and dedication, Aykut Tarakçıoğlu has positioned his company as a global leader in sustainable textile manufacturing. From corporate apparel to luxury automotive collections, his work demonstrates how eco-friendly practices can be seamlessly integrated with design and quality. His innovative approach continues to set benchmarks, reshaping the textile industry and proving that perseverance and foresight can turn challenges into opportunities.