Fall is all about going back to school. As people return from their summer holidays and start shopping for the new school year, one thing becomes clear: fall means school, and school means back-to-school shopping.

Perhaps in an effort to offer a little relief from the turbulent times the world has been going through, the fashion world is bringing back clothes that remind us of those carefree school days. Since September, the runways and collections have been filled with pieces that evoke a sense of youthful nostalgia. And this fall-winter season, school-inspired clothing and accessories are once again all the rage.

If you are wondering what school-inspired fashion actually looks like, close your eyes and picture Blair Waldorf from "Gossip Girl." Think pleated, often plaid mini skirts, loafers paired with socks bearing school crests, elegant shirts, T-shirts and sweatshirts emblazoned with university names, argyle sweaters and vests, blazers with gold details and crests, and headbands. Add a few bomber jackets to the mix, and you have a look that is hard to beat.

Beyond the campus

In fashion circles, these combinations are known as collegiate or preppy style. White shirts, logo caps, plaid details, blazers, tweed jackets with gold buttons and bomber jackets are among the key pieces inspiring collections this season. And trust me, these are the kinds of items you will want to keep in your wardrobe for years to come.

Loafers, for instance, can easily replace your usual sneakers without sacrificing comfort. Sweatshirts featuring school names are another easy way to embrace the trend. Headbands can instantly add a different touch to any woman's look, while a blazer paired with a white shirt and a great pair of jeans is enough to give you that unmistakably preppy feel.

The best part is that you can mix and match these pieces just as easily for a night out at a club, a business meeting or dinner with friends.

Cindy Crawford wears an Emporio Armani striped polo shirt and high-waisted shorts in a March 1992 Vogue shoot photographed by Arthur Elgort. (Getty Images Photo)

Stars go preppy

Nicky Hilton's style, which draws heavily on collegiate influences, can also serve as inspiration when putting together your own outfits. The brands and combinations favored by high school and university students are increasingly inspiring older women, too. By adopting the accessories, clothes and labels popular among younger generations, they are giving themselves a little youthful refresh.

That is precisely why T-shirts and sweatshirts bearing school names, varsity jackets and uniform-inspired skirts have become so popular. This fall-winter season, brands are releasing collections designed specifically for high school and university campuses, while fashion houses are drawing inspiration from campus life and the streets are filling with collegiate-inspired looks.

Come September, many of us feel a little nostalgic for the days when we returned to school. Against that backdrop, the 1990s American college aesthetic has quickly emerged as a major fashion trend. This season, oversized bomber jackets are being thrown over mini dresses for nights out, while sweatshirts bearing the names of Harvard and Oxford have become everyday staples for fashionistas who may never have set foot on either campus.

Farina Maria Pavel pairs a black turtleneck with a tartan mini skirt, sheer tights and knee-high leather boots during Munich Fashion Week, Munich, Germany, Sept. 15, 2026. (Getty Images Photo)

Timeless style

Look at the individual pieces making up this season's collegiate trend, and you will find that many are timeless wardrobe staples that never really go out of style. Argyle sweaters and V-neck vests, navy blazers with gold buttons, white or blue Oxford shirts and plaid skirts or pants are all particularly popular this season, but they are also pieces you can wear year after year.

Navy, dark green, red and marbled patterns are also having a moment alongside the trend. Pleated mini skirts, sweatshirts printed with university names and patchwork or number-adorned bomber jackets are among the season's other favorites. Pair loafers with ankle socks, and you have another easy way to channel the collegiate look.

Campus effect

In recent years, brands have increasingly introduced collections specifically designed for students to wear during the school year and on campus.

Speaking to British newspaper The Guardian, digital marketing expert Nick Drabicky explained why students have become so important to the fashion industry.

"Students are incredibly important to the fashion world. What the popular kids on campus wear can suddenly start selling to dozens, hundreds or even thousands of people, especially now with the influence of the digital world," Drabicky said.

He added that brands place great importance on building relationships with young consumers from their high school years onward, knowing they could become bigger spenders as they grow older.

"A journey that starts with a single accessory can eventually lead to purchases that fill an entire wardrobe. Brand loyalty is established during school years. And if we think about our own experiences, we rarely give up the brands we loved back then," he said.

Cleopatra zu Oettingen-Spielberg wears a double-breasted blazer, a plaid pleated mini skirt and black loafers with red socks during Munich Fashion Week, Munich, Germany, Sept. 13, 2026. (Getty Images Photo)

Preppy essentials

One of the best things about this trend is how easy it is to put outfits together. High-waisted jeans, a white T-shirt and a varsity jacket are all you need to get started. Finish the look with sneakers, elegant ballet flats or loafers, depending on your mood.

A pleated mini skirt, loafers and a varsity jacket can take you through an entire day in style. You can also build your outfits around denim and shades of navy, burgundy, gray and dark green.

Oversized collegiate shirts work particularly well with plaid skirts, while pleated skirts paired with sweater vests and blazers are especially on-trend this season. Graphic T-shirts and loafers, which have made a comeback over the past few seasons, are easy additions to everyday outfits, too. Layer a shirt under a sweatshirt for a classic campus-inspired combination, or throw a checked blazer over your sweatshirt to give the look a preppy twist.

After all, fall is the season of layering, and this trend fits right in.