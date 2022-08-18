Famous supermodel Bella Hadid said she is not afraid to lose modeling jobs for her support to the Palestinian cause, as she said she realized she’s not “on this earth to be a model.”

Hadid, the daughter of Palestinian-American real-estate developer Mohammad Hadid and Dutch-born model Yolanda Hadid, opened up about her Muslim/Palestinian heritage in an interview with GQ magazine.

Noting that she felt like she was “extracted” from her roots after the divorce of her parents in 2000, Hadid said she felt like she was missing that part of herself, which made her “really, really sad and lonely.”

“I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day and studying and really being able to practice [Islam], just in general being able to live in a Muslim culture,” Hadid said and added: “But I wasn’t given that.”

Noting that she feels blessed to be in a position in which she can speak out and make people’s voices heard, Hadid said she’s not afraid to lose job offers.

“I had so many companies that stopped working with me,” she said.

Hadid is one of the most photographed and in-demand models of the moment, dominating the catwalks in New York and Europe.

She has voiced her concerns about anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian remarks.

For instance, during former President Donald Trump's attempted travel bans targeting Muslims and migrants, she said she is proud to be a Muslim and the daughter of a refugee.

She also took to social media along with other celebrities to share posts with powerful messages of support for Palestinians and joined a pro-Palestine march with many demonstrators in New York City last year.