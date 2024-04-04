Orka Holding board member Büşra Orakçıoğlu Biberoğlu has emerged as one of the prominent figures in the recent business arena. We recently sat down with Biberoğlu at the company's new headquarters, where she has consecutively spearheaded successful projects.

Biberoğlu began by describing her role and career path, saying: "I'm a board member and marketing group president at Orka Holding. I manage all creative and visual aspects, including seasonal campaigns, routine tasks, collaborations, sponsorships and brand development projects. I work closely with design, communication and architecture teams, striving for innovation."

Biberoğlu finds herself in a demanding position where she must juggle multiple tasks simultaneously and also discussed how her educational background aided in her transition to the role.

"I am a graduate of St. Benoit. I completed my undergraduate studies at Koç University's Business Administration Department; I also received education in Political Science at UCLA in California and Design Management at Parsons Design School in New York. Additionally, I completed an online certificate program at Sorbonne University in Paris. I started my career in our family company, Orka Holding and have continued there ever since," she explained.

Biberoğlu also shared: "I began regularly coming to the company during summer holidays from age 15. My first job experience was at our Damat Tween store in Nişantaşı. Subsequently, I held positions in the fabric, design, HR, finance, CRM, E-commerce and marketing departments."

"As I mentioned, I've been actively involved with the company since I was 15 during summer breaks. Back then, my tasks included reading fashion magazines, counting buttons and stapling fabric swatches. Later on, I gradually took on new responsibilities like trend tracking presentations and storefront implementation presentations."

"I became actively involved in work alongside university studies and my areas of responsibility expanded over time," she said, describing step by step how she progressed throughout the company before assuming her current position.

Orka Holding, a stalwart in the Turkish retail sector for over 30 years, stands as a beacon in men's fashion, housing a plethora of brands under its expansive umbrella. As a representative of the company's second generation, she also shed some light on the challenges and rewards inherent in assuming this role.

"Despite being a family business, each member of the second generation has specific guidelines to adhere to. Our business ethos revolves around assigning responsibilities based on individual passions and productivity rather than familial ties. Hence, I began my journey from the grassroots level without any preferential treatment. As my competence grew, so did the scope of my duties; we prioritize thorough orientation across all departments," she explained.

She then went on to discuss familial dynamics within such a significant institution. I asked, "As the daughter of Halidun Orakçıoğlu, co-chair of Orka Holding, how do you navigate the dynamics of working alongside your father?"

With a genuine smile, she answered: "Working with my father brings me great joy. It's a privilege to collaborate with him, a respected figure in the fashion industry, not just for me but for our whole team. Although there are challenges, our professional relationship strengthens our bond as father and daughter. At work, my father is my superior. Balancing family and work communication was tough, but I've learned to communicate effectively with his guidance. Our relationship is built on mutual respect and warmth, showing our strong family connection outside of work. I feel very lucky."

Curious about Biberoğlu's recent projects, especially in art and collaborations, I looked forward to hearing more directly from her.

"We have a vision that brings together different disciplines under the umbrella of fashion inclusivity, touching upon each and developing them further, opening up new horizons. Art, sports, and music are among these disciplines. In this context, we have had highly successful collaborations with the National Football Team and Istanbul Modern. These steps, based on sustainability, have had a reinforcing effect on the trust in our brands."

"Finally, in the field of music, we recently embarked on a brand new collaboration to reach a specific target audience. The face of our Tween brand's new campaign, with the motto 'In Spite of Everyone' or 'Herkese Inat,' is the successful musician Mert Demir. Inspired by Mert Demir's song 'Gözlerime Bak,' we introduced our 'In Spite of Everyone' campaign for the 2024 Spring/Summer collection with a beautiful launch event on the evening of Feb. 29."

She continued: "In our 'In Spite of Everyone' collection presented alongside Mert Demir; we drew inspiration from evolving and refreshed style codes and minimalism. In Tween's new season collection, we offer an aesthetic beyond time by purging excess and blending everyday routines with the power of design."

"In the campaign shoots for the 2024 Spring/Summer collection, the unique and bold style of the successful musician Mert Demir harmonized with Tween's chic and neutral tones, enhancing the simplicity of the minimalist aesthetic," she explained.