Emre Erdemoğlu is undoubtedly one of the first names that come to mind when the subject is men's fashion designers in Türkiye. After graduating from Dokuz Eylül University, Faculty of Fine Arts, Fashion Design Department in 2009, Erdemoğlu founded his own brand in the last year of his university education. The designer, who made his first fashion show in Italy and was honored with many awards for his graduation collection named "Sandık Lekesi," works in his show-room in Nişantaşı with special sewing and production services in men's fashion.

Exhibiting his collections in Italy, Berlin and Istanbul, Erdemoğu offers his designs for sale in locations such as Harvey Nichols, Galeries Lafayette, Joor, Beymen and Brandroom. Erdemoğlu has had a distinct place in the fashion world for years, not only with his designs and collections but also with the stage costumes he prepared for significant names in Turkish music. Kenan Doğulu, Edis, Murat Boz, Reynmen, Gökhan Türkmen, Murak Dalkılıç, Yalın and Keremcem are some of the names that have been on the stage with his designs for years.

A more apt question could be, "Who doesn't wear Erdemoğlu?" Birkan Sokullu, Salih Bademci, Alp Navruz, Murat Yıldırım, Çağatay Ulusoy, Kaan Urgancıoğlu, Mert Fırat, Kerem Bürsin and Enis Arıkan are among the first that come to my mind. Erdemoğlu today is waiting with excitement for the launch of his Emre Erdemoğlu x BJK collection, which is set to come out this fall; however, a short time ago, he also had a unique project that was very remarkable as it allowed us to look at fashion from a completely different perspective.

Erdemoğlu collaborated with MG International, one of the world's largest fragrance companies, for his fashion show in Dubai. Erdemoğlu, for his collection named "Soul Spaces," created four fragrances in harmony with the four main themes of the collection together with this great fragrance company.

Pairing four main colors and scents, the collection communicates with luxurious and passionate materials, precious woods and spices, an extraordinary portrait of smoky-sweet resins, abstract and modern blend of saffron and mysterious dry amber, and bold and provocative wood. Each essence is paired with loose-leg trousers combined with flowy silky tops and bottoms and bolder tops ranging from flowing, variable shapes to theatrical and gaudy designs. At the same time as the fashion show, guests also had the chance to smell the perfumes Deeply Wind, Emptiness, Free Spirit and Hidden Desire, which have the same spirit as the collection. In other words, perfumes created with the same spirit and imagination accompanied the clothes.

Emre Erdemoğlu steps on to the catwalk during the exhibition of his collection "Soul Spaces," in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo courtesy of beMan Magazine)

Discovering the fascinating relationship between fashion and essential oils by integrating luxury essence blends has been challenging for Erdemoğlu and the company. Erdemoğlu noted that his new collection, which he had the chance to process with fragrances, explores how we find balance and happiness both individually and collectively and that after the global quarantine period, he carried the traces of the relaxation period into the collection.

"The collection that I designed in a masculine style for men and women appeals to everyone who feels free. It has an emotional, down-to-earth, feminine energy that is both very dominant and has a very masculine attitude. With the composition of colors and scents, I have created characters that have established their own personality and united around authentic, respectful, local and global stories that advocate self-acceptance with their contrasting elements," Erdemoğlu said regarding the designer collection.

On the subject of collaborating with an essence company and producing perfumes, Erdemoğlu said that the idea of the project was precious to him. "The idea came from the CEO of the company, Aslan Gülçiçek. Fragrances were designed by the themes I prepared and according to the main colors used. Each color story reached harmony with a scent. This time, I had the chance to describe my collection in a different language, also through fragrance. And I had the chance to convey the emotions I wanted to convey more clearly while preparing the collection through scents. The story of the entire collection consists of five different poles. A different scent was designed for each pole. Each scent appeals to a sense. A magnificent dance of colors and scents," he said.

"First, I wrote the theme, that is, the story of the collection. And (Gülçiçek) started working on scents from that mood board. The same feeling and story turned into perfume in the hands of a master perfumer. This made me very happy as a designer. It is a very different feeling to convey the same emotion to others with different materials and content."

As a designer, doesn't he want to launch a perfume influenced by what inspires him? On that subject, Erdemoğlu is hopeful.

"I would really like to do that one day. I am very passionate about perfumes and all kinds of fragrances. Fragrances can change the mood and bring people and events closer together. This is fascinating. I also want a perfume that bears my signature. However, I would like it to be unique to me, recognizable and become a signature scent for those who use it. I guess there is still time for that. But one day, I will do it."