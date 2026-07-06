There is something timeless about horse racing. Long before the gates open and the first horses enter the track, another spectacle has already begun. Guests arrive dressed with extraordinary attention to detail, photographers gather to capture remarkable looks and conversations naturally drift toward fabrics, tailoring and accessories as much as the races themselves.

Having attended both Royal Ascot in the United Kingdom and the Gazi Race in Türkiye, I have come to realise that although these two events belong to different cultures, they share a common belief: dressing for the occasion is part of the tradition. Fashion is not simply an addition to the day. It becomes part of the experience itself.

Royal Ascot is undoubtedly one of Britain’s most prestigious social events. Every June, Ascot Racecourse welcomes members of the Royal Family, aristocrats, politicians, business leaders, celebrities and racing enthusiasts from around the world. While the racing is among the finest in the sport, the atmosphere extends far beyond competition. The famous Royal Procession marks the beginning of each day, instantly setting the tone for an event that celebrates centuries of British heritage and refinement.

Racegoer attends Day Five of Royal Ascot at Ascot, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, Ascot, U.K., June 20, 2026. (Getty Images Photo)

What makes Royal Ascot particularly fascinating is that the dress code is treated with the same importance as the racing program. Guests do not simply choose elegant outfits. They dress according to a carefully preserved tradition that has evolved over generations.

The Royal Enclosure, the most exclusive area of the racecourse, follows particularly strict guidelines. Gentlemen wear traditional morning dress consisting of a black, navy or gray morning coat, a waistcoat, striped trousers, a neatly tied necktie and the iconic black top hat. Every detail matters, from the cut of the jacket to the polished shoes. Rather than appearing old-fashioned, these elements create an atmosphere of timeless sophistication that is difficult to find elsewhere.

For women, elegance is equally important. Dresses are expected to fall around the knee or below, shoulder straps should provide appropriate coverage and hats remain an essential part of the look. Fascinators are also popular in certain enclosures, allowing guests to express their personalities through creative millinery while still respecting the event’s traditions. Every year, designers and milliners spend months preparing bespoke creations specifically for Royal Ascot, transforming the racecourse into one of the most anticipated fashion showcases of the British summer season.

One of the most impressive aspects of Royal Ascot is how naturally guests embrace these traditions. The dress code never feels like a limitation. Instead, it creates a unique atmosphere where everyone contributes to the visual identity of the event. Walking through the grounds feels almost like stepping into a living exhibition of British tailoring and couture.

The Gazi Race offers a completely different, yet equally elegant, interpretation of race-day fashion.

Held every summer at Istanbul’s historic Veliefendi Racecourse, the Gazi Race is the pinnacle of Turkish horse racing. Named in honour of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, it carries enormous cultural significance and attracts racing enthusiasts alongside prominent figures from business, politics, the arts and the fashion world. Winning the race is one of the greatest achievements in Turkish thoroughbred racing, making the occasion far more than a sporting event.

Unlike Royal Ascot, there is no official dress code at the Gazi Race. However, there is an unspoken understanding that such an important occasion deserves elegant dressing.

This subtle difference creates an entirely different atmosphere. Rather than following written regulations, guests interpret sophistication in their own way while respecting the prestige of the event.

Women often choose refined cocktail dresses, elegant midi silhouettes or beautifully tailored suits in lightweight fabrics suitable for Istanbul’s summer temperatures. Soft pastels, crisp whites, floral prints and vibrant seasonal colors frequently appear throughout the grandstands. Statement jewellery is usually kept balanced, allowing quality fabrics and impeccable tailoring to take centre stage. Hats occasionally make an appearance, inspired by European racing traditions, although they remain a personal style choice rather than an expectation.

A woman in an elegant dress and a wide-brimmed hat at the 99th Gazi Race, held at Veliefendi Racecourse, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 29, 2025. (Getty Images Photo)

For men, summer tailoring dominates. Linen and lightweight wool suits in shades of navy, beige, cream or light gray are particularly popular. Crisp white shirts, silk pocket squares, loafers or polished leather shoes complete effortlessly elegant combinations. Compared with Royal Ascot’s highly formal morning dress, the Turkish approach feels noticeably more relaxed while maintaining a strong sense of refinement.

This freedom allows guests to express their personalities more openly. Contemporary tailoring sits comfortably alongside classic menswear, while modern accessories blend naturally with timeless elegance. The result is an atmosphere that feels distinctly Mediterranean – sophisticated without becoming overly ceremonial.

Experiencing both events highlights how fashion reflects the culture surrounding each occasion.

At Royal Ascot, tradition leads every decision. The carefully preserved dress code reflects Britain’s deep respect for ceremony, heritage and etiquette. Every guest becomes part of a centuries-old ritual, where clothing communicates respect for history as much as personal style.

The Gazi Race tells a different story. Here, elegance comes from interpretation rather than regulation. There is space for individuality, creativity and modern styling while still acknowledging the importance of the event. Guests instinctively understand that certain occasions deserve a more refined appearance, even without formal written rules.

Neither approach is better than the other. Instead, they demonstrate how two cultures celebrate sophistication in different ways.

As someone working in fashion, I find these events particularly inspiring because they remind us that clothing is never just about trends. The right outfit reflects context, tradition and respect for the people and the occasion. A beautifully tailored suit, an expertly crafted hat or a perfectly cut summer dress becomes meaningful because of where it is worn.

Racegoers attend the 97th Gazi Race at Veliefendi Race Course, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 25, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Horse racing has always possessed a unique relationship with fashion. Unlike many sporting events where practicality takes priority, race days continue to celebrate craftsmanship, elegance and personal style. Designers, milliners, tailors and luxury brands all recognize these occasions as opportunities to showcase their finest work, while guests embrace the rare chance to dress with intention.

Perhaps this explains why photographs from Royal Ascot and the Gazi Race remain memorable long after the final race has finished. The horses may be the stars of the track, but the atmosphere is shaped equally by the people who attend and the care they invest in presenting themselves.

In a world where dress codes have become increasingly casual, both Royal Ascot and the Gazi Race remind us that certain occasions still deserve ceremony. They show that fashion can preserve tradition, celebrate culture and create unforgettable moments without saying a single word.

Whether walking through the immaculate gardens of Ascot or arriving at the historic grandstands of Veliefendi, one thing becomes immediately clear: true elegance is never accidental. It is thoughtfully chosen, respectfully worn and deeply connected to the heritage of the event itself.

Although separated by thousands of kilometers, Royal Ascot and the Gazi Race ultimately speak the same language. They remind us that style is not defined only by what we wear, but by understanding where we are, the traditions we honour and the stories we choose to carry forward through fashion.