The first time I heard Mehmet Korkmaz’s name was during his runway show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul in 2020. After that, my memory goes blank. I vaguely recall receiving an invitation a few months ago for a special trunk show to present the Gizia Gate x Mehmet Korkmaz collection, but the details escape me. Just this week, a friend from the media world whom I admire said, “I’m heading to Mehmet Korkmaz’s showroom. Come with me.”

Having written about fashion for over 10 years, I gladly accepted the invitation to meet a designer I wasn’t yet familiar with. His showroom was unexpectedly modest for someone working in haute couture: peaceful, stripped of pretension. Upon entering, the bold designs and shimmering crystals don’t overwhelm you. You don’t feel like you’ve stepped into another world – instead, you feel present, grounded and grateful for the opportunity to witness true craftsmanship and artisanal detail.

Grounded visionary

Standing before us is a designer in his mid-30s. “You can’t survive in the fashion world on baseless dreams alone,” he says. “You must remain grounded in reality. You must work hard. We have a team of over 40 people. We export to the Middle East and also create custom designs. This business - the materials, the process - requires deep financial and mathematical understanding and a clear vision. You need to foresee and manage the process with a cool head. Ours is not just a profession of dreaming. I entered this world fully aware of that.”

Renowned Turkish singer Karsu wears a dress designed by Mehmet Korkmaz. (Mehmet Korkmaz on Instagram)

Korkmaz credits his early exposure to business through his family: “My family has always been in trade. I was under 10 years old when I was selling socks at the market. I learned the warmth of commerce, the value of labor, what it means to earn money through effort, how to take risks when needed and the art of negotiation. When you build on that foundation with refined craftsmanship, imagination and elegant design, you can stand tall in this industry. I can’t imagine it any other way.”

Korkmaz’s analytical approach to fashion is reflected in the recognition he has earned. “In London, I was honored with the Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the Promising Company Award by the Europe Business Assembly. In Switzerland, I received the European Success and Quality Award from the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR). These accolades helped propel my vision onto the international stage.”

Designer Mehmet Korkmaz. (Courtesy of Mehmet Korkmaz)

He continues, “I’ve always loved creating. As I mentioned, I was a child selling socks in the market. I’ve been actively working since middle school. Before I turned 20, I had already worked in every position in a workshop and become a true master. Later, I worked with a Spanish brand as their head designer for about two and a half years. It surprises me even as I say it, but I’ve actually been in the industry for over 20 years now.”

“In my early twenties, I opened my first atelier under my own name. At the same time, I designed costumes for theater productions and provided design consulting for export companies. I reinvested what I earned into my own brand. I’ve always worked hard and always strived to learn something new.”

Hands-on from sketch to fabric

Mehmet Korkmaz is one of the most surprising designers I’ve ever met. His early start in the business world makes me ask, “So you didn’t study fashion formally?”

He replies simply, “No, actually. I studied at Marmara University’s Faculty of Fine Arts and LaSalle College.”

Mehmet Korkmaz designing a dress on a model. (Courtesy of Mehmet Korkmaz)

Having completed all his education in Istanbul and starting his fashion journey there, Korkmaz had his first fashion show in Ankara. “I connected with the Ankara Association of Clothing Manufacturers shortly after graduating and my first runway show was through an event they organized. I know it might surprise you, but my path as a designer has been quite different.”

“We are a design brand, yes, but we also have a strong export and ready-to-wear arm. A fashion label can't survive otherwise,” he explains. “Especially in haute couture – a niche field with high costs and intricate work – understanding this balance is essential.”

While running his brand as a businessperson, Korkmaz is equally hands-on in the design process – from fabric sourcing to initial sketches, from handcrafting to final production. His dedication has made him a well-recognized name in haute couture on the international stage. He presents collections in Dubai alongside Istanbul and has thoughts on the evolving format of fashion events in the post-pandemic era.

“I enjoy trunk shows,” he says. “I’m planning an ambitious runway show for my Fall/Winter collection. But to be honest, global fashion weeks no longer carry the same influence they once did – the industry is evolving.”