In Greek mythology, two powerful figures stand out: Gaia and Uranos. Gaia is known as the creative force of the Earth and the mother goddess, symbolizing the energy of nature, the soil and life. Uranos, on the other hand, is the god of the heavens, embodying infinity and limitless potential. It is from these two mythological gods that a new brand draws its inspiration: Gaia n Uranos. Two friends, working in different areas of the fashion world, embark on a journey to create a brand based on their dreams and experiences, resulting in a bold collection.

We meet the founders of the brand, Tarık Gül and Toprak Karaoğlu, at their showroom in Nişantaşı. The space exudes a tranquil yet striking atmosphere, filled with sharp, bold and sophisticated pieces, while decorated in calm, earthy tones. The simplicity of the interior decor creates a unique balance with the collection’s dramatic presence. The two partners warmly welcome me.

A Model pose in the collection of the brand '"Gaia n Uranos."

Tarık Gül’s path to fashion

I begin by asking Tarık Gül how he entered the fashion world. Gül shares, “As a child, architecture and fashion were my main interests. I was fascinated by the design of buildings and the aesthetics of clothes. However, when I went to university, I found myself in the civil engineering department. Although I was in a more technical field, my passion for design never left me. During my university years, dance became another passion and with it, my interest in costumes grew. I began designing my own costumes. Choosing a career path different from civil engineering seemed like a risky decision, but my love for design pushed me toward it. Along the way, I received styling education and started a master’s program in fashion design to learn the more technical and theoretical aspects of fashion. While developing academically, I also gained practical experience in the field. Thus, the interest that sprouted in my childhood finally began to take shape professionally.”

Toprak Karaoğlu’s fashion journey

Next, I ask the same question to Toprak Karaoğlu. He responds, “I grew up surrounded by needles and sewing machines. My family has been in tailoring for generations. My childhood was spent in tailoring workshops, admiring the work of my father and elders. At the age of three, I made my first stitch in fabric. I graduated with a degree in tourism management, but instead of following that path, I created a career that would carry on the family legacy. I place great importance on blending this family heritage with my own vision, making my mark in the industry and ensuring that this deep-rooted tradition continues in the modern world.”

Models pose in the collection of the brand "Gaia n Uranos."

Inspirations

Gül elaborates on his early career, saying, “I started by working with visual merchandising teams at large stores like Zara and Beymen. While working on window displays and product placements, I had the opportunity to get closer to both the commercial and aesthetic sides of the fashion world. After these experiences, I shifted to various areas of fashion. I began styling photoshoots for online shopping sites, working to present the products in the best possible way and making them visually appealing. Over time, I have worked on editorial shoots, brand campaigns and styling for celebrity collaborations, marking over 10 years in the industry.”

Karaoğlu adds, “It has been 16 years since I entered the professional fashion world. During this time, I specialized in haute couture and made my mark with custom, meticulously prepared designs. From my early years, I focused on bridal wear and evening attire.”