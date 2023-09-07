Is a fashion designer's job solely about designing for seasons? Gamze Saraçoğlu's diverse contributions to the field of fashion design suggest otherwise. She is not merely a designer but also an academic, a creative director, a stage costume designer and a brand consultant, among other roles.

Her journey commenced as a design assistant at Donna Karan in New York, where she laid the foundation for her eponymous brand in 2005. In 2009, she unveiled her debut collection at Istanbul Fashion Week. In 2012, she was elected as the vice president of the Fashion Designers Association.

So, what exactly does a fashion designer do? They may establish their own fashion brand, assume the role of a creative director for a brand, collaborate as part of a substantial design team within a major textile brand, work with boutique brands or focus on crafting tailor-made, haute couture pieces, as some Turkish designers have recently embraced to maintain their showrooms.

Fashion and fashion design have deep roots in Türkiye, ingrained in its genetic and cultural fabric over millennia. Fabrics, weavings, colors and embroidery, often embellished with precious and semi-precious stones, have emanated from this region to influence fashion worldwide. However, fashion designers in Türkiye have encountered a myriad of challenges, embarking on a quest for their unique path within the industry. Despite the obstacles, some Turkish fashion luminaries continue to flourish, driven by their individual talents and tireless work ethic.

One of these luminaries is Gamze Saraçoğlu. After completing her studies in Business at Istanbul's Işık University, Saraçoğlu's passion for fashion led her to the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York, one of the fashion world's most renowned institutions. She graduated with honors from the Fashion Design program at Parsons and furthered her fashion education at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in London. In 2005, Saraçoğlu initiated her career as a design assistant at Donna Karan in New York and subsequently established her eponymous brand. She introduced her debut collection at Istanbul Fashion Week in 2009 and, in 2012, assumed the role of vice president of the Fashion Designers Association.

Over the course of 15 years, she cultivated her brand while also engaging in haute couture craftsmanship. Additionally, she crafted collections that left a lasting impact on prominent retail brands in Türkiye and globally, including Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Boyner, Damat and LC Waikiki, utilizing her creative consultancy expertise. Furthermore, Saraçoğlu served as the creative director for Mudo and Inci brands from 2015 to 2018. Beyond her fashion designs, Gamze Saraçoğlu provided production and design consultancy to successful companies across various sectors, such as Turkcell, Aras Kargo, Anadolu Efes and Petrol Ofisi, designing uniforms.

The fashion designer Gamze Saraçoğlu. (Photo courtesy of Gamze Saraçoğlu)

In addition to these endeavors, Saraçoğlu designed costumes for leading Turkish actors in theater productions such as "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," "India Song," "Toz" and most recently, "The Taming of the Shrew." Notably, her teaching career at Mimar Sinan University since 2008 holds a special place in her heart, where she imparts knowledge in costume design. Every interaction with her fuels enthusiasm for work, encourages diverse perspectives and self-improvement and sparks an interest in various fields. Her boundless energy is truly inspiring.

"We are currently preparing a new collection adorned with illustrations for the Culinary Arts Academy (MSA), set to be released in September," she revealed.

"Undoubtedly, creating a collection with illustrations presented its own unique challenges. The weekly meetings were incredibly exciting, and the final products we crafted turned out exceptionally beautiful," Saraçoğlu commented.

"While preparing collections for specific seasons is truly gratifying, I've found immense joy and inspiration in not confining myself solely to these areas. At present, what excites me most is contributing to the growth of young designers. My role as an academic, interacting with students and nurturing their talents, has been incredibly rewarding. I conduct classes every week, and in 17 years, I've never missed a class," she added.

"Moreover, consultancy work brings me great satisfaction. The structured and disciplined nature of the business world aligns with my sensibilities. Designing theater costumes and being part of the stage culture alongside talented actors has also provided substantial inspiration. Additionally, I engage in projects for MSA, diving into various facets of fashion and design. Each venture constitutes a distinct realm, albeit demanding in its own right. Designing sportswear and uniforms, for instance, constitutes an entirely different universe. The latest uniforms we designed for Efes, a Turkish basketball team, were so aesthetically pleasing that anyone on the street would wish to wear them. The outcomes have been exceptionally gratifying," she shared.

"As one ages, in my perspective, embracing entirely new paths as a designer becomes imperative. Naturally, one begins to lag behind the younger generation in terms of creativity. This is a fact that every fashion designer must come to terms with. Over time, your assistants and your team start embodying that youthful, creative spirit of yours. While your experience endures, the ever-evolving world necessitates trusting your team's ability to grasp the evolving street culture and emerging trends. This is how it's meant to be," she emphasized.