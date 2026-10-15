Fashion has always been about dreams. It is an industry built on imagination, beauty and the desire to create something extraordinary. Yet I cannot help wondering whether the pursuit of ever-higher prices is taking fashion further away from what makes it meaningful.

Over the past few years, luxury fashion prices have reached extraordinary levels. A handbag can cost as much as a small car, while a simple dress can carry a price tag that would once have been reserved for an exceptional couture creation.

Of course, luxury has never been about affordability. Exclusivity, craftsmanship and heritage have always justified a premium. However, there is an important difference between paying for exceptional design and simply paying for a famous name.

And I believe this distinction is becoming increasingly important.

Logo versus design

Fashion houses once distinguished themselves through bold ideas and original design. Designers introduced new silhouettes, challenged conventions and created collections that influenced the way generations dressed.

Today, the pursuit of commercial success often seems to leave less room for artistic expression. A recognizable logo, a celebrity ambassador or a viral social media moment can attract more attention than the actual construction of a garment.

We are surrounded by campaigns, collaborations and carefully planned marketing strategies. Yet how often do we stop to examine the clothes themselves?

Is the fabric exceptional? Is the craftsmanship remarkable? Does the design offer something genuinely new?

Or have we come to equate a high price with exceptional quality?

Pressure to sell

Having worked in fashion for more than a decade, I understand that even the most creative ideas must contend with commercial realities. Designers need to sell. Fashion houses need to grow. Collections must be commercially successful for brands to survive.

But I also know how much time, experimentation and craftsmanship go into creating a single garment. Sometimes, the most beautiful ideas are not the easiest to produce or the most commercially predictable.

When sales drive every creative decision, designers may feel compelled to play it safe rather than take risks.

And fashion without risk eventually becomes repetitive.

We see similar silhouettes, familiar ideas and trends that disappear almost as quickly as they arrive.

Perhaps the greatest luxury today is not owning the most expensive piece, but discovering something that feels genuinely original.

A model walks the runway during the Robert Wun Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show at Theatre du Chatelet as part of Paris Fashion Week, Paris, France, July 9, 2025. (Getty Images Photo)

Beyond the price tag

I have always believed that the true value of a garment lies in the combination of its design, fabric, craftsmanship and the emotion it creates.

A beautifully made dress can change how a woman feels about herself, giving her confidence and allowing her individuality to shine through. That experience cannot be measured by a logo.

This is also why I believe traditional craftsmanship deserves more recognition.

Behind an exceptional garment are pattern cutters, seamstresses, embroiderers and artisans whose skills often take decades to perfect.

Their work represents something much more meaningful than a seasonal trend.

If luxury brands are to command higher prices, the skill and dedication behind each creation deserve greater recognition.

New definition of luxury

Consumers, too, seem to be rethinking what they value in fashion.

Rather than simply following the most recognizable names, some are looking for individuality, quality and pieces that will remain relevant beyond a single season.

This creates an opportunity for independent designers and smaller fashion houses.

Without the same pressure to produce endless collections or satisfy enormous global markets, independent brands can sometimes take creative risks that larger companies find difficult.

They can experiment with materials, celebrate local craftsmanship and develop a more personal relationship with their customers.

Perhaps this is where fashion’s next wave of creativity will emerge.

Technology and innovation also have an important role to play. New textile developments, sustainable materials and innovative production techniques can introduce entirely new dimensions to design.

But technology should support creativity, not replace it.

Rediscovering creativity

The answer is not to make luxury fashion cheaper, but to ensure that its prices reflect the quality, craftsmanship and creativity behind each piece.

But I do believe the industry needs to reconsider what makes something truly luxurious.

Is it the price? The label? The exclusivity?

Or is it the imagination, skill and individuality behind the creation?

As a designer, I still find the greatest excitement in seeing an idea develop from a sketch into a finished garment. Watching something that once existed only in my imagination become a finished garment is what first made me fall in love with fashion.

And no price tag can replace that feeling.

Perhaps the future of luxury does not belong to the brand that charges the most.

Perhaps it belongs to the one that still has the courage to create something different.