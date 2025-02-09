Istanbul hosted a fashion show celebrating the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Japan. The show featured a blend of traditional kimonos and contemporary designs.

The "Türkiye-Japan Fashion Show" was organized by Sumiyo Okumura, an Islamic and Turkish art historian, to highlight cultural exchange between the two nations and strengthen ties.

"We are at the two ends of Asia, east and west. We may be far apart, but we share a bond like siblings," she said.

Sumiyo, who oversaw preparations, selection of outfits and cultural inspirations, emphasized the profound historical influences of both countries on European art and fashion.

"The Ottoman Empire had a significant impact, especially in Eastern Europe, between the 16th and 18th centuries," she noted. "You can see Ottoman caftans worn by pashas in miniatures and engravings. Similarly, after the 18th century, the Japanese consistently wore traditional kimonos."

She pointed out that Türkiye and Japan played a major role in shaping European fashion before adopting Western styles.

"Both we and you had a great impact on Europe. Then came the era of Westernization. As we entered this period, we transitioned from kimonos to dresses and you moved from caftans to regular clothing. But with this fashion show, I wanted to emphasize that we still preserve our culture and traditions."

Sumiyo said selecting the outfits took nearly a year and a half. The show featured six traditional Japanese kimonos alongside modern designs by Yohji Yamamoto, showcasing the evolution of Japanese fashion while maintaining its roots.

Highlighting the cultural similarities between Türkiye and Japan, she noted: "You were a nation that rode horses, so your clothing was shorter. However, in Japan, people were more engaged in farming, so they wore simpler and more practical garments then."

Reiterating the deep bond between the two nations, she added, "We are at the two ends of Asia, East and West. We may be far apart but share a bond like siblings."

Shared value

Asked about common values between the two cultures, Sumiyo pointed to mutual respect.

"Respect and valuing others. I see this in Turkish people as well. There are many respectful people here. In Japan, we also place great importance on respect – whether it’s for our parents, friends, or others. I believe this value still lives on in both our countries."

She noted the growing awareness of Japanese culture in Türkiye but said some misconceptions remain.

"Nowadays, everyone knows what sushi is. People go out to eat sushi. They also know about kimonos. Unfortunately, when they think of kimonos, they often imagine something like a bathrobe. But that's not the case at all."

Sumiyo hoped that the fashion show would help people appreciate Japanese culture more deeply and understand how it has preserved its traditions despite Western influences.