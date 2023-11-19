Begüm Kıroğlu, the founder and creative director of Begüm Khan, a brand marking its 10th anniversary, expresses her enthusiasm for the exciting collaboration between her brand and Guerlain, a prestigious French luxury brand.

Kıroğlu started her journey by designing cufflinks, which emerged out of necessity during her brother’s wedding. She explains: “I didn’t plan it, of course. I had no such plan.”

She showed her excitement about their collaboration and said: “Guerlain is a French brand with roots dating back 200 years. Our first collaboration with this prestigious brand was in 2021.”

One of Guerlain's display windows with Begüm Khan brand's products. (Photo courtesy of Begüm Khan)

“I designed a Bee Bottle for them, and these bottles sold out in pre-order even before their official release. We placed Guerlain’s iconic bee figure in these bottles on top of four orchids. The success of our first collaboration paved the way for this year’s collaboration. We had been working on the 2023 collection for quite some time,” she also added.

Guerlain, a revered name in global beauty and luxury, was founded by Pierre-François Pascal Guerlain in 1828. With two centuries of heritage, Guerlain has become synonymous with opulence and elegance.

She explained her story like this: “We had a cufflink designed at a workshop in the Grand Bazaar. And that’s how it all started. People who saw this unique cufflink wanted me to make them for themselves, too. Then, the rest followed. I enjoyed the creative process, turning something I imagined into a design and holding it in my hands. It sparked a passion and desire in me, but I didn’t have the idea of starting a brand in mind.”

As her brand’s journey progressed, she expanded her works to include brooches and eventually, her signature oversized brooches became a sensation. Her designs consistently centered around extraordinary and unconventional animals, setting her apart from other brands in the same field.

Begüm said, “Finding beauty in things that aren’t conventionally considered beautiful has always inspired me.”

Her creations often feature insects, and when asked about this preference, she explains: “Insects have fascinated me because they are powerful and resilient enough to have survived for centuries, yet they appear delicate and fragile. Discovering beauty in the unconventional is a great source of motivation for me.”

During our conversation, she said, “It’s easy to imitate, but it’s not easy to start from scratch and stick to your original idea, especially when dealing with collections that are open to criticism.”

She explained her design story and said: “People even asked me, who would wear such a large turtle?’ Even those among the craftsmen in the workshop said that these animals wouldn’t be liked due to their appearances.”

“Among the artisans were those who said, ‘Please, Begum, let’s not create them; they will be unattractive.’ The animals I used in my designs didn’t conform to typical beauty standards. Some inquired, ‘I don’t wear insects, but do you have models featuring birds or butterflies?’ In truth, the focal point of my designs was neither butterflies nor birds,” she responded candidly.

She added: “To be honest, many people loved them and asked me to create these designs for them. But some made fun of me because of the animals I used, and some found the designs funny.”

After studying Business Administration at Koç University and pursuing Luxury Brand Management at Bocconi University in Milan, followed by a master’s degree in Chinese culture at Fudan University in Shanghai, Begüm Khan’s designs naturally reflect the influence of the Far East. After graduating, she spent two years working in Shanghai and launched Begüm Khan in 2012, focusing primarily on insect-themed designs.

Begüm Khan’s designs have adorned countless celebrities and even members of royal families. She admits that seeing her creations on unfamiliar individuals, such as a random woman on the streets of London, evokes a unique feeling of gratification.

Recently, Begüm Khan embarked on a groundbreaking collaboration with Guerlain, a brand under the LVMH luxury group. This collaboration has garnered widespread attention for its fusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics, bringing together a 200-year-old heritage brand and a young, dynamic one. The partnership has been in the works for two years and has been successful. Guerlain’s New Year window displays in 54 global stores proudly feature Begüm Khan’s designs.

Begüm Khan plans to open stores in Paris and Dubai next year. She emphasizes the importance of hard work and genuine creativity: "No matter how much budget or connections you have, success is not achievable without hard work, self-improvement, talent and a truly original idea.”