When Luna Merdin first appeared in Vogue magazine, it immediately caught my eye. This brand has been in the fashion scene for at least five years and has established itself as a significant player in the industry.

A recent feature in Vogue highlighted Başak Dizer Tatlıtuğ, a prominent figure in Türkiye known for her expertise in style consultancy and shopping guidance. What drew everyone's gaze was her elegant yet contemporary jewelry collection, proudly adorned with the label "Luna Merdin."

The brand's name, Luna Merdin, held an air of uniqueness that piqued my curiosity. As I asked about the stunning rings and bracelets worn by my fashion-forward friends, the response was like this usually: "They're from Luna Merdin."

Now, after several years, I find myself stepping into Luna Merdin's store in Nişantaşı, eager to explore their very first gold collection, the Göbeklitepe collection. Inside, I'm warmly greeted by the brand's creative director and co-founder, Buket Dizer, and the designer behind this latest masterpiece, Başak Dizer Tatlıtuğ.

A necklace designed by Luna Merdin, Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Luna Merdin)

This marks an exciting chapter for Luna Merdin, as they continue to expand in the world of style with their unique creations. Fashion enthusiasts and jewelry lovers alike will undoubtedly be enchanted by the idea of the Göbeklitepe collection.

Let me quickly answer the questions that come to your mind. Luna Merdin, the brand's name, is created by combining the words Luna, which means "moon goddess" and symbolizes the brilliance of silver, and Merdin, the ancient name of Mardin ("City of Castles").

Buket Dizer fell in love with the region after spending a few days in Mardin for a friend's wedding. Naturally, she fell in love not only with the culture, history and craftsmanship of the region but also with its jewelry. About five years ago, her journey into the jewelry world began with this passion.

Buket Dizer describes this journey: "I was deeply impressed by the architecture that has come down from history, its ancient culture, and its people. I got lost in authentic jewelry made with traditional craftsmanship. When I returned to Istanbul with a lot of jewelry, I realized that I and the people around me were interested in these special pieces.”

She also added: “That's why I wanted to contribute to fading traditional crafts and share the stories of these magical lands, their culture, and the civilizations of thousands of years with people.”

A ring designed by Luna Merdin, Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Luna Merdin)

The brand brings together a diverse range of elements in its jewelry collection. It includes authentic gold jewelry, silver pieces and silver-plated items, as well as a variety of gemstones such as pearls, diamonds and black diamonds, along with minerals, crystals and semi-precious stones.

"Our inspiration comes from the different cultures, stories and mythologies left behind by civilizations that lived in Mesopotamia in these lands. In each of our collections, we represent a civilization that once lived in these lands. So far, we have featured Göbeklitepe, the Sumerians, the Akkadians, the Babylonians and the Artuqids in our collections," Buket Dizer said.

Enchanted jewelry, the idea of jewelry imbued with energy, has been gaining popularity for some time, particularly since the onset of the pandemic. However, in a market filled with insincere and indistinguishable options, people often find themselves disinterested in imitative brands.

From the smallest details meticulously arranged within Luna Merdin's store to the artful prints adorning their gift packages, and from the delicate clay figurines thoughtfully used in presentations to the entirety of their designs, it all bears the hallmark of a passionate artisan deeply dedicated to their craft.

"I truly fell in love with that region. We recently had an old mansion in the area. We want to establish deeper roots there. The structure will have our store downstairs and will be used as a hotel upstairs. I want to see that region develop and progress. We're talking about a land that has hosted countless civilizations since ancient times, inspiring civilizations from all around the world. It's one of the most fertile lands in history,” Buket Dizer said.

“As long as I can remember, I've always loved authentic jewelry, silver pieces and handcrafted designs. My visit to Mardin left a profound impact on me. We visited the best artisans in the city. I returned to Istanbul with a plethora of items such as wire-knit jewelry, shahmarans, bracelets, anklets, necklaces and much more. I started wearing and using everything I bought. My friends began asking where I got each piece. The beauty of the craftsmanship and the uniqueness of the designs were hard to miss,” she added.

Buket Dizer describes the start of their brand as an evolution from casual buying and tweaking designs to realizing they were doing it often. Inspired by the region's rich culture and mythology, they decided to turn their passion into a professional business.

In this store, the items you buy are created in limited quantities, and some of them are truly one-of-a-kind. Some of our pieces are so intricate that it can take a skilled craftsman a year to complete them. They also offer handcrafted items adorned with silver, enamel, or crystals, and remarkably, they are priced at under TL 3,000 ($104).

Başak Dizer Tatlıtuğ studied fashion design at Istituto Moda di Burgo in Milan and Central Saint Martins in London, after graduating from the Communication Faculty at Marmara University.

Buket Dizer on the other hand, studied at Marmara University, where she too graduated from the Faculty of Communication. After completing her education there, she furthered her studies in the United States at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), focusing on advertising and e-marketing.

Working alongside her sister, Başak Dizer Tatlıtuğ finds the journey of contributing to their first-ever gold collection exciting.

"I combined symbols found in Göbeklitepe with gold. Drawing inspiration from a place that deeply moved me was incredibly thrilling. With this collection, the brand introduced its first-ever gold collection, incorporating gold and diamonds. We used diamonds symbolically. Hand craftsmanship adds unique qualities and value to the brand,” Başak Dizer Tatlıtuğ shared.

“We used quartz as a healing and beneficial stone. We left the backs of the crystals open so they maintain constant contact with the body. Snake and wheat symbols were featured in this collection, emphasizing themes of balance, abundance and prosperity. Even the crystals are hand-cut in our collections,” she continued.

“Our jewelry possesses a unique charm that can complement the styles of individuals who prefer an eclectic or even very modern fashion sense. With the latest collection, we conducted video and photo shoots. I also use the products in TV series, incorporating them into the actors' styles. I enjoy wearing and sharing our jewelry, much like an influencer," she added.

Here stands a brand born from this very region, drawing inspiration from its most mystical and enchanting point, meticulously handcrafted with love and dedication.