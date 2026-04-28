You might think that post-pandemic economic changes and global conflicts have hurt the luxury sector but that wouldn’t really be true. On the contrary, the segment of people above a certain income level has become even wealthier globally, which has only increased their expectations from the luxury sector. Likewise, the luxury world has become more aware than ever that it needs to build more “fulfilling” connections with both its existing and potential customers. Today, brands that can create more points of intersection with their customers’ lives achieve higher revenues. In other words, a luxury fashion brand now recognizes that it must invest simultaneously in art, museums and sports, while also developing a presence in gastronomy.

Luxury consumers are no longer satisfied with simply purchasing an item from their favorite brand’s latest collection. Buying home decor or cosmetic products from that brand is no longer enough either. They want to buy a chocolate that reflects the brand’s label and perspective, see opera performers dressed by that brand and not only purchase all their sportswear from it but also expect the brand to invest in that sport and even establish a dedicated hub around it. Is that all? Of course not.

The expectations of affluent consumers are virtually limitless. They want to see brand-related collections in museums and expect the poolside of the hotel they visit in summer to be decorated by that brand. In short, they demand full integration, complete immersion of the brand into their lives. Until now, luxury brands had not faced expectations of this scale. But they are well aware that maintaining their power requires being present in every new arena. So what is the latest field both demanded by luxury consumers and actively pursued by luxury brands? The wellness sector. Formed by combining “well-being” and “fitness,” this concept – representing quality of life and a state of well-being across all aspects of life – has become the new battleground for luxury brands.

Italian luxury fashion house Valentino has launched a collaboration with Dubai’s Padel Matcha Club to offer its customers a luxury padel experience. As part of this temporary initiative, Valentino took over the boutique padel club. During this period, the brand created a special experience designed to strengthen connections with potential customers and foster a sense of community. Guests played on courts branded with the Valentino logo and even participated in a tournament named after the brand. Adding further appeal, a collection offering a fresh, modern take on menswear – along with a curated selection of Valentino Garavani accessories – was displayed and sold in a dedicated space.

Dior is not new to the wellness space. The brand has long recognized that investing in this area helps establish a natural and meaningful bond with its customers. For years, the fashion house has been opening spa spaces in locations such as Portofino, Dubai, Paris, Doha, the Côte d’Azur, Scotland and even aboard the Eastern & Oriental Express. In doing so, Dior has already transformed the idea of care and well-being into a global “Dior universe.” Most recently, it converted the top floor of its New York boutique into a spa. Meanwhile, the Dior Spa at Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris stands out as a luxurious sanctuary of tranquility, promising each guest a holistic and lasting transformation of both skin and senses.

Italian luxury fashion brand Giorgio Armani and New York-based fashion and lifestyle brand Kith have been drawing attention with consecutive collaborations. Kith recently announced Kith Ivy, a luxury padel brand and private membership club that extends its culture-driven approach into the hospitality sector. Located in New York’s West Village, this new venture is one of the brand’s largest physical projects to date but what makes it interesting is that it is not a store. Another notable feature of the project is the luxury spa area created in collaboration with Giorgio Armani. Designed with travertine walls and floors, the space includes massage rooms, skincare treatments, IV therapies and various wellness services.

Wellness is not only being embraced by brands, major retail structures are also placing it at the center of their strategies. The Wellness Galerie within Galeries Lafayette Haussmann in Paris is one of the most visible examples of this transformation. When it first opened, it was positioned as one of Europe’s first department store spaces entirely dedicated to wellness and it remains one of the most striking sections of the store today.

World of luxury sportswear

For Lululemon, wellness is not a marketing layer added later, it has been the brand’s core foundation from the very beginning. The new store designs introduced in 2025 in New York SoHo and Seoul’s Gangnam district made this clear: the concept is built directly around movement, connection, emotional interaction and serves as a template for Lululemon’s future retail language. The brand’s official membership program highlights member-only experiences. Earlier this year, it also announced its Community Wellbeing Grant program, covering 80 organizations across 17 markets.

Alo Yoga’s most notable move in the wellness space is that it extends beyond activewear. Alo Wellness Club was designed as a digital platform offering more than 4,000 on-demand classes in yoga, Pilates, strength training, mindfulness and meditation. Most strikingly, this platform – once based on a paid membership model – is now completely free.

Veja, a sustainability-focused footwear brand, launched a running shoe called Marlin in collaboration with a running club in New York. The group meets every two weeks for circuit training followed by a 5K run. Open to everyone, the club is divided into six groups, each led by a coach.

Billion-dollar market

Let’s face it: today, what creates customer loyalty is often not the product itself, but the “feeling of life” built around it. In other words, brands are no longer just selling things, they are creating a sense of belonging. A large proportion of consumers say that when forming an emotional connection with a brand, being part of a community of like-minded people matters more than the price or even the product itself. Research shows that even if incomes decline, people will continue to spend on health, balance, well-being and experience-driven areas. Considering that the global wellness economy reached $5.6 trillion in 2022, it was inevitable that luxury brands would enter this space. With an expected annual growth rate of 8.6% over the next five years, luxury fashion brands are now firmly positioned among the key players in this sector.