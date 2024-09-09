French luxury goods company LVMH named Monday Sarah Burton, the longtime Alexander McQueen designer behind the Princess of Wales' 2011 wedding dress, as the new creative director for its Givenchy label.

The choice of the seasoned British designer, who joins Givenchy after nearly three decades at rival Kering's Alexander McQueen label, signals a new aesthetic direction for the label, filling a role covered by design teams since the end of last year.

Her predecessor, Matthew M. Williams, left Givenchy in December after three years. Known for his streetwear approach, Williams had mixed hoodies into lineups of sharp tailoring on the Paris catwalk and embellished bags and shoes with prominent zippers and extra straps.

Burton, a famously discrete designer with a loyal following and strong design credentials, is known for flattering, deconstructed styles at McQueen and carrying on the legacy of the label's founder, Lee McQueen, following his death.

She worked with him for 14 years before becoming creative director in 2010.

Late last year, as part of an expansion drive at McQueen led by CEO Gianfilippo Testa, they replaced her with a relatively unknown designer, Sean McGirr.

Burton will present her first collection for Givenchy next March, LVMH said.

"The arrival of Sarah Burton as head of our creative design is a very exciting moment for Givenchy," Givenchy CEO Alessandro Valenti said in a statement.

"Her remarkable career path and creative vision have already won her a vast fan base, and we are certain that under her direction, Givenchy will continue to innovate and captivate an extensive audience across the world stage," he added.