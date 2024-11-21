In 2019, I had the pleasure of meeting the designer behind the Maison Kairos brand, Rağbet Kolaros. Her journey in the world of fashion began in 1991 when she started working at Vakko, one of Türkiye's most iconic textile brands. In 1999, Kolaros took her next big step by establishing her own atelier, where she created unique pieces for various brands. By 2018, she had founded her own label, Maison Kairos, which has since been sold in all Beymen stores and in London. Kolaros is renowned for her ability to create timeless collections that capture attention with their elegance and dazzling appeal.

At the heart of Maison Kairos is a vision of a woman who commands attention in every room she enters: elegant, sophisticated and radiant. To achieve this, Kolaros uses shiny fabrics, sequins and feathers for the key pieces of her collection, creating eye-catching, bold evening wear. As she designs these stunning pieces, she continues to create collections for other brands, seamlessly balancing both endeavors.

First encounter

My first encounter with the Maison Kairos brand came when I was researching New Year's Eve outfit ideas. The Beymen collection showcased colorful, sparkling and cheerful garments, a true reflection of the brand’s spirit. Intrigued, I reached out to the designer for her thoughts on the perfect New Year's Eve looks. When I spoke with Kolaros, she suggested that party dresses, which are part of her collection, would be perfect for home parties. For taller women with suitable body types, she recommended masculine-style tuxedos as an essential part of the holiday wardrobe. She also shared her thoughts on clubbing attire, saying, “A well-cut pair of pants paired with a sparkling bustier and a sleek jacket would offer both comfort and style for celebrating at a nightclub.”

A Maison Kairos dress. (Courtesy of Maison Kairos)

Our face-to-face meeting revealed a cheerful, energetic and vibrant woman full of life and enthusiasm. Months later, Kolaros contacted me again, eager to share the latest developments from Maison Kairos. She explained, “We have many exciting projects in the works for the brand, and I’d love to tell you all about them.”

Kolaros’s passion for fashion began at an early age. While studying at Istanbul University, she also attended a specialized course in fashion design. Born in 1968, Kolaros knew she wanted to pursue a career in fashion from a young age. There were no universities offering fashion education at that time, but Kolaros was determined to follow her dreams. After completing her degree in Turkish Language and Literature, she began her career at Vakko, where she worked for four to five years before moving on to prepare collections for the brand as an external designer. With nearly 30 years of experience in the fashion industry, Kolaros has honed her craft and established herself as a leading designer.

Design philosophy

Kolaros’s designs focus on creating timeless evening wear that never loses its appeal. Her collections are elegant and effortless, focusing on classic shapes and flattering cuts that enhance a woman's natural beauty. Maison Kairos offers dresses that are both luxurious and comfortable, thanks to the use of high-quality, moving fabrics that provide ease and comfort, much like casual wear. These are pieces that any woman, of any age, can wear with confidence.

Since the brand's launch in 2018, Kolaros has continued to innovate, updating classic designs with small adjustments to keep them current. When Maison Kairos first launched, sequins were not as popular as they are today. The brand's success helped spark a trend, making sequined garments more mainstream. Kolaros attributes her success to the uniqueness of the brand’s fabrics, which prioritize comfort. Her goal is to create clothing that allows the wearer to feel at ease while still making a bold, glamorous statement.

In designing, Kolaros keeps in mind the diverse needs of women at different stages in their lives. She imagines outfits for a variety of scenarios: a new mother, a young girl preparing for her graduation, or a mother attending her son’s wedding. "I never include anything in the collection that I wouldn't feel comfortable wearing myself," she said. This dedication to comfort and beauty is why women who buy from Maison Kairos continue to return for more.

Kolaros’s family background played a significant role in shaping her passion for fashion. Her grandmother ran a store that sold textile and tailoring materials, while her mother was a graduate of the Olgunlaşma Enstitüsü (Maturation Institute), where sewing and fashion were highly valued. Raised in an environment where fashion was an integral part of daily life, Kolaros developed a deep love for design from an early age. Reflecting on the connection between women and fashion, she notes: “A woman’s desire for renewal and transformation never fades. She constantly wants to refresh herself and her wardrobe. When designing, I focus on creating pieces that can be modified and accessorized to suit her evolving tastes.”