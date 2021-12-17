Turkey's leading men's clothing brand Kiğılı in cooperation with famous Turkish actor Oktay Kaynarca have launched a new brand for men, aiming to introduce a breath of fresh air into the men's fashion world.

The brand named "Oktay Kaynarca designed by Kiğılı" aims to reenvision men's clothing trends from the ground up with approximately 3,500 new clothing pieces.

Kiğılı entered the Turkish fashion market 83 years ago and is one of the pioneers of menswear fashion in the country. In its cooperation with Oktay Kaynarca, the brand aims to embroider the power it takes from classical lines into the last fashion trends. Complementing Kiğılı's approach to innovation with Oktay Kaynarca's determination, the brand will redefine quality in men's fashion.

Oktay Kaynarca. (Courtesy of Kiğılı)

“Oktay Kaynarca is one of the most popular actors of Turkey and has played the leading role in TV series and movies for more than 30 years. In addition to this, he is a person who is always loved and respected, who always thinks about what he wears and where he goes. We decided to launch the 'Kiğılı X Oktay Kaynarca' collection within the framework of our cooperation with Kaynarca, who carries Kiğılı products in the best way since 2019. Previous collections have received great interest and demand from our customers since the first day, so instead of continuing with a line in Kiğılı, we decided to launch the Oktay Kaynarca designed by Kiğılı brand,” said Kiğılı CEO Hilal Suerdem.

Explaining the idea of the brand, Oktay Kaynarca said that they were inspired by the William Shakespeare quote, “All the world's a stage.”

"Oktay Kaynarca designed by Kiğılı" aims to change men's clothing trends from scratch with approximately 3,500 new clothing pieces. (Courtesy of Kiğılı)

“Since each of us is an actor in life, we must prepare as if we are on stage when we go out. What we wear reflects our character. For this, each design must be special,” he said.

“I am very happy that our brand will make a new impact on the clothing preferences of stylish men,” he added. “We came up with very special pieces for the collection; caps, leather and wool gloves, specially designed leather and fur products, stylish sports pieces designed for weekend comfort and of course my indispensable suits, shirts, coats and jackets.”

Born on Jan. 27, 1965 Oktay Kaynarca is best known for his roles in the popular TV series "Kurtlar Vadisi" ("Valley of the Wolves") and "Eşkıya Dünyaya Hükümdar Olmaz" ("Bandits Can't Rule the World").