Pleated skirts might bring to mind the 1950s, but the iterations being worn by fashionistas today are a far cry from their dowdy foremothers. In fact, when styled correctly, this throwback look is more likely to garner compliments like "elegant" or "classy."

What exactly is a pleated skirt?

Skirts with pleats can be found in several variations these days, but the pleated skirt – when the fabric is laid in narrow pleats that often run the length of the entire skirt – are particularly popular. Classic pleated skirts, on the other hand, feature much wider pleats.

What is this fashion hearkening back to?

The pleated skirt was a staple of girls' wardrobes for a long time in the 1950s. It's since made an appearance here and there in modern fashion over the past 10 years, and each time is a bit of a surprise. After all, it doesn't have a particularly sexy or modern reputation.

But it's this reputation that current fashion is playing off of, similar to the slipover being reinterpreted and having a moment.

Berlin-based fashion adviser Valeriya Licht sees the pleated skirt as having one particular advantage: "The beauty of this skirt shape is that it's really easy to combine." That means you can dress it up or down depending on the occasion and create a variety of new looks.

How do you properly style a pleated skirt?

All you need is a little fashion sense. Or put another way: "Although the skirt can be combined endlessly, there are a few items that should not enter the mix," says Alexandra Schoeb, fashion editor at Germany's Glamour magazine. For example, a tie-neck blouse should not be paired with it, as the two together make the wearer look "staid."

Instead, Schoeb advises using a contrast, incorporating a "disruptor" into the outfit. "This could be a casual oversized blazer or a wide shirt in menswear style," she says. "The combination of a pleated skirt with a rugby shirt, many of which traditionally have wide stripes, is super hip and results in a casual college look."

Licht has a few looks to recommend, depending on the occasion: When running around the city, pair a pleated skirt with a shirt, casual leather jacket and sneakers. For the office, loafers, a slightly fitted blazer and a slim-fit turtleneck look especially smart. And for a nice dinner date, wear it with a sequin top and high heels.

Schoeb also says that a popular look on the catwalks at the moment is wearing a pleated skirt over wide-cut, loose trousers, both of which are tone-on-tone. "Sounds strange at first, but it looks amazing."

What shoes go best with a pleated skirt?

Sneakers, loafers and high heels have already been mentioned. If you're going to wear pumps, opt for ones with a pointed toe, says Schoeb. "They look more modern than rounded-toe pumps. In winter, you can also combine the skirt with slim riding boots or combat boots."