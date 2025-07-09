As a fashion designer, I follow a few names closely – and Tuğba Atasoy has long been one of them. About two years ago, I interviewed her for this column. At the time, she spoke about founding her brand in 2011, her deep-rooted connection to the Black Sea, the influence of her mother’s crochet work in her designs, her collaborations with women’s cooperatives and her honors degree in fashion design from Yeditepe University.

Two years later, we meet again – but for a very different reason. Instead of a formal interview or traditional fashion show, Atasoy invited us to experience her latest collection not from the front row, but from within the story that inspired it. Together with a group of fashion journalists, I traveled to the Aegean to witness the world behind the collection – its textures, its rhythms, its soul.

This time, her vision wasn’t introduced in a showroom, but through a carefully curated three-day journey across the region that shaped it. Atasoy welcomed us into the essence of her spring-summer collection through an immersive experience: morning workouts, evening dinners, custom-crafted drinks, coffee tastings – all part of a summer dream woven as carefully as her garments.

“As a designer who works passionately,” she shared, “I wanted to convey the world I imagine - the three-day journey of my muse - and emphasize the power behind it with a unique form of presentation. This was not just about showcasing the collection, but about offering an experience that reflects the spirit, attitude and energy of this summer.”

Dresses from Tuğba Atasoy's new collection. (Courtesy of Tuğba Atasoy)

While immersive fashion presentations are gaining traction globally, this approach remains relatively new in Türkiye. Atasoy's choice felt both timely and bold. From a hillside terrace in the Aegean, we found ourselves discussing how the fashion world has evolved – especially in the wake of the pandemic.

“From a sociological perspective, awareness and social consciousness evolve over time,” she said. “Fashion has changed too. Runway shows used to be private events for buyers and select groups. But with the rise of virtual shows and augmented reality, there’s now a demand for immersive storytelling. People want more than visuals – they want a deeper connection.”

This was the heart of Atasoy’s approach: to connect with her audience in a more meaningful, holistic way. “Designers want to express the imaginative world behind their collections more fully,” she explained. “When someone buys from a brand, they’re not just buying a product – they’re buying into a lifestyle, an attitude, a world.”

And so, her muse became the guiding force for the three-day journey – a woman both soft and strong, skilled and adventurous. Every element of the trip reflected that persona. It was less about dressing, and more about feeling – about evoking emotion and living in harmony with nature. The experience was built in collaboration with women entrepreneurs, amplifying Atasoy’s longstanding commitment to supporting women’s labor.

The collection itself stayed true to her design principles. Natural fiber fabrics took center stage, crafted into silhouettes that balanced traditional handwork with modern structure. Three-dimensional floral motifs captured the romantic energy of spring, while sharper, masculine touches added contrast and strength. “I wanted to integrate couture-level details into streetwear,” Atasoy said. “Since the very beginning, my brand has carried a classic style and sustainable DNA. I’ve always avoided polyester unless absolutely necessary. I believe nothing incompatible with nature can be good for our bodies either.”

This commitment extends beyond her own designs – she actively works to raise awareness among the young designers she mentors, ensuring sustainability remains a priority in the next generation of creators.

A design from Tuğba Atasoy's new collection. (Courtesy of Tuğba Atasoy)

The setting for this special launch was Soleil Mansion, a boutique hotel in Foça newly opened for its first summer season. Perched on the hillside of Kozbeyli village, it perfectly echoed Atasoy’s values. The hotel, designed by architect Dicle Meral, operates with solar energy and collects rainwater for irrigation. Most of the food we enjoyed came from the hotel owner’s own gardens. It was a place where sustainability wasn’t just a buzzword, but a way of life.

“One of the main reasons I partnered with Soleil Mansion was our shared commitment to sustainability,” Atasoy explained. “The hotel and my brand speak the same language – contemporary elegance rooted in tradition.”

Every detail had been thoughtfully curated to reflect the collection’s vision. The table was adorned with floral arrangements by Maria’s Flowers. Chef Murat Roziyev prepared a menu centered on sustainable gastronomy. The next morning began with yoga, followed by a coffee tasting session with Arzu Tekin of Magado. The final evening featured a special Aegean menu at Plage Soleil, a nearby restaurant and beach venue operated by the same family. Throughout the trip, our skin was cared for by Seda Altın’s brand, "The Touch."

That meaning echoed throughout our stay – from the linen textures of the guest rooms to the soft folk music drifting from a neighboring village. It wasn’t just about the garments; it was about the lifestyle they represented. A lifestyle of intention, of beauty grounded in purpose and of creativity that begins with care – for nature, for craft and for community.

At every step – from food to flowers, architecture to conversation – Tuğba Atasoy invited us into a world where elegance feels effortless and storytelling is lived, not just told.