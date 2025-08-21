We met in Nişantaşı shortly after Gökhan Yavaş’s dazzling show at Antalya Fashion Week. While Istanbul’s fashion scene still dreams of revival, Antalya made its mark this year with a series of striking shows. Yavaş’s collection stood out, especially as models walked across traditional Döşemealtı “Kıllık” carpets – a striking artistic nod to Anatolian heritage that caught many eyes and sparked conversations.

Though I had crossed paths with him often in fashion circles, this was my first opportunity for a deep conversation. Yavaş’s calm voice carried the story of a designer who built his career without family ties to fashion, relying on sheer talent, determination, and the boldness to seize every opportunity.

From sketches to runway

Born in Izmir in 1988, Yavaş’s upbringing was far from the glamorous world of fashion. “My dad was a retired banker, and my mom a housewife,” he explained. “There was no background in fashion or textiles at home. But from childhood, I was inseparable from paper and pencil. Drawing, imagining clothes, designing outfits in my head ... I didn’t know back then that fashion would become my life’s focus, but deep down, I was always moving in that direction.”

The spark came unexpectedly in middle school. His art teacher noticed his talent and told him: “You have a gift. You should pursue this.” Before that moment, Yavaş had no clear plan for his passion, but the teacher’s encouragement shifted everything. “She told me, ‘You should go to Fine Arts High School.’ That gave me courage. I took the exams and got in, graduating as the top student.”

While many expected him to pursue graphic or industrial design, he made a surprising choice. “I chose fashion design. I didn’t want to leave Izmir, so I enrolled in Dokuz Eylül University’s Textile and Fashion Design Department,” he said.

His family’s reaction was mixed, to say the least. “My dad was skeptical, saying, ‘You can’t make money from this.’ That fueled me to prove him wrong. I started entering competitions to show I could succeed.” In his second year at university, he entered a bridal gown design contest in Izmir and won first prize in 2011. “I took the award money home and handed it to my dad. I said, ‘Look, I can earn money doing this.’ The pride on his face is something I’ll never forget.”

Competitions became his informal education, shaping his skills and career. He placed third in a shoe and leather category in 2010, marking his first experience working with leather. Over the years, he participated in many contests, including the prestigious Koza Young Designers competition. “In 2014, I made it to the top 10 at Koza and won a scholarship to Istanbul Moda Academy (IMA). I went back in 2015 and again reached the top 10, then in 2016, I came second. With that prize money, I started my own company.”

Finding his identity

The scholarship to IMA was pivotal. There, Yavaş met Roy Peach, former dean of the London College of Fashion and one of his first mentors. “Dokuz Eylül gave me great technical education, but meeting Roy was transformative. He didn’t just teach me skills, he helped me find my identity as a designer and understand what I should stand for. That shaped how I approach design and my creative process.”

In 2014, with encouragement from designer Seda Lafçı, Yavaş began working as a menswear designer at Damat Tween. “That was my introduction to commercial design. I learned how collections are created as a team and understood the fast pace of production. It was a crucial learning experience.”

By 2016, with the confidence gained from Koza’s recognition, he decided to forge his own path. “In September 2017, I launched my brand. I saved money and invested every penny carefully. For my first show, I wanted to be creative and economical. I talked to fabric suppliers and bought leftover and scrap fabrics to build my collection. I made the patterns myself and worked around the clock with my tailor. Every kuruş (Turkish penny) was invested in growing the project.”

Adaptation through challenges

Yavaş’s first sales success came at "The Core" in 2017. “I exhibited alongside well-known names like Özgür Masur, Mehtap Elaidi and Özlem Kaya. As a young designer fresh from Koza, I caught the attention of an international buyer who placed my first order there.”

This opened doors. Shortly after, DHL Türkiye partnered with him as part of their young designer initiative – a collaboration Yavaş calls “like winning the lottery” during the brand’s first year. “That support was huge for my growth.”

During the 2020 pandemic, like many in the industry, Yavaş faced challenges but pivoted skillfully. “When the market slowed, I shifted into consultancy and education. I advised brands like Giotelli and Uğurteks, helped prepare presentations for Inditex and designed three seasons for Huxel. One of the highlights of my career was co-designing costumes for Kenan Doğulu’s 30th anniversary concert with Mert Yemenicioğlu. It was a proud moment.”