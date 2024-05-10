Fashion designer Seyhan Merve Şişman moved to Australia in 2009 and has since become a global fashion icon over the past 15 years. She has been designing bridal wear in Australia for 10 years and expanded her designs to more than 40 sales points in seven countries. The young stylist, whose designs have been showcased at runway shows in New York, Milan, Los Angeles and Sydney, has received special invitations this year from France, England and Qatar.

In an interview with Sabah, Şişman, shared her journey to success. Reflecting on her lifelong passion for design, she emphasized, "I have always had a great interest in design."

Furthermore, she articulated her creative approach, stating, "I strive to combine the power of Turkish craftsmanship, lace and fabric quality with the vision I possess."

The successful designer completed her education at Western Sydney University after going to Australia. Şişman took her first step into the industry in 2014, rapidly climbing the ladder of success from that point onwards.

Runway invites surge

Şişman stated that designing has been a lifelong passion for her. She expressed her thrill in presenting modern and traditional collections globally, drawing from her experiences and expertise, deeming it a dream come true.

Notably, her designs have graced runways in major fashion capitals such as New York, Milan, Los Angeles and Sydney. This year, Şişman and her team have been invited to exhibit in France, England and Qatar, and are currently preparing for these prestigious events.

Turkish craftsmanship, quality, vision

Sharing her anticipation for the launch of a new concept in the Turkish market starting in 2025, she emphasized her goal of harmonizing Turkish craftsmanship, intricate lacework and top-notch fabric quality with her personal vision. The objective is to craft pieces that uphold standards of excellence and sophistication globally. The rapid achievement of success fills her with pride, particularly as her designs gain international acclaim. With a dedicated focus, Şişman and her team are committed to broadening the diversity of their offerings to cater to varied preferences. This concerted effort is yielding positive results, marking a rewarding phase in their journey.

