Milka Karaağaçlı Ince celebrated the 10th anniversary of her founded brand, Kısmet by Milka, in 2020. We had met during that time when she marked the milestone by opening the main store at Zorlu Center.

I had asked her back then, "After obtaining a business education at Marmara University and having a successful 14-year career in advertising, taking a step into jewelry design, how do you interpret that decision when you look back now?"

"It was crazy courage. I loved what I was doing, but in the long run, I couldn't see myself in the advertising industry. I had reached a certain saturation. I was in my early 30s. The realization hit me like a slap in the face. It took me months to decide what to do. Somehow, a door opened, that's how I describe it. It started more like a hobby,” she replied.

“And I founded the brand during the 2009 crisis. My parents were very scared. It was a very challenging period. I remember my father asking me, 'Are you going to sell gold during the crisis, my daughter?' I started my own business by selling gold during the crisis. That's why Kısmet by Milka is the name of this brand," she continued.

If I were to describe Milka Karaağaçlı Ince both on that day and in the early years of her brand's establishment, I would define her as passionate, energetic, visionary and fearless.

Years later, when her brand was reaching its 15th anniversary, we met again, this time at the design and production building within walking distance of Astoria Shopping Mall.

Yes, you read it correctly, Inspired by street culture and capturing our hearts with everyday designs unlike heavy jewelry, this brand now has a massive production facility where all design and production come together under one roof.

A piece of jewelry of Kısmet by Milka, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the brand)

From the first sketch made with a pencil to molds poured in 3D printers, from gold blocks to grams of diamonds, you can see everything under one roof from the moment you step into the facility. Each floor is dedicated to a separate function.

On one floor, craftsmen assemble gold with molds produced by printers, on another floor, stone craftsmen individually draw stones, from the largest to the smallest, in a way that they will harmonize with each other, on another floor, all the products come together.

If you are interested in jewelry like me, you are guaranteed to feel like you are in Wonderland when you walk through the building.

There is so much to tell, so much to discuss, let me start from the beginning, our meeting with Ince at the company's creation building, or in other words, the Design House, last week, Ince, as the brand's creative director and the first designer, works on the same floor as the entire design team.

I can say she is a complete graduate of Saint Benoit High School, French elegance and creativity seem to have converged on the same floor, almost like magic, it has been a few years since we last met.

"How many branches Kısmet brand have?" I asked. "Including wholesale, we're in 21 countries. In Türkiye, we have stores in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, and Bodrum, internationally, there are 2 stores in Girne, Lefkoşa, Mykonos, and Dubai. New stores are set to open soon in Bahrain, London and Bursa," she responded

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, the most popular figure in the world of showbiz, as well as Madonna, Rihanna and Beyoncé, all use her designs, a brand that set out on a journey with a dream, a vision, and a somewhat crazy step has become a giant and global brand.

"Leaving my 14-year career and embarking on a journey from scratch was one of the biggest decisions of my life. Creating and growing a category that didn't exist in Türkiye during the 2009 crisis was a quite challenging task. The first sales point was Harvey Nichols, and it was the first Turkish brand there. However, buying jewelry from such a store was not a habit in Türkiye, a country known for its jewelers.”

"We had to teach people to see jewelry as a fashion item, creating demand and reshaping perceptions in Türkiye. Always seeking the unique, using top-quality materials, prioritizing customer satisfaction, we brought jewelry from safes to daily life," she said energetically.

Spending time with her, you'll better understand why the brand is so successful. If every job we do is ultimately a reflection of ourselves, then she is a fearless, confident, resilient, creative, thoughtful, ambitious, hardworking, curious, investigative, energetic, and non-conformist woman.

The products you purchase from her store are a tangible embodiment of her essence. She's the one who made piercings so popular and adorned our ears from the tips to the cartilage with stones and gold.

She's the one who allows us to layer necklaces and bracelets with different shapes and adorned with stones. The pieces you bought from her 13 years ago are still original and valuable, precisely for this reason.

From eyes, arrows, hearts, and angels to numerous symbols, you have handmade collections adorned with stones from the very beginning. Like us, the brand and collections grow, evolve and change, but they never lose their essence.

Her unique DNA has remained original since the beginning, telling the same woman's story, which is why her signature is recognized, stands out among hundreds of brands worldwide and attracts attention.