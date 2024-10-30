When thinking of Türkiye, one of the first associations is its renowned leather quality. Türkiye's leather quality often surpasses that of even the notable Italian and Spanish leather industries, establishing the country as a formidable player in the global leather market. To further enhance this reputation and foster the next generation of talented designers in the footwear and leather sector, the Istanbul Leather and Leather Products Exporters' Association (IDMIB) hosts a prestigious annual competition aimed at encouraging new talent.

Leather is more than just a material; it represents a significant sector in Türkiye, which boasts a leather export market worth $1.5 billion. IDMIB members are responsible for 70% of this total export. Given this context, the competition organized by IDMIB is of substantial importance for the industry, catalyzing innovation and growth. Last year, the focus was on shoe design, whereas this year's competition revolved around leather apparel and accessories.

In a recent meeting, we spoke with fashion designer Gamze Saraçoğlu, the creative director of the competition, and Emel Güven Bardız, a board member of IDMIB, to delve deeper into the details of this year's event.

Fashion designer Gamze Saraçoğlu (L), fashion editor İdil Demirel (C) and Emel Güven Bardız, a board member of IDMIB. (Courtesy of İdil Demirel)

This year’s competition, aptly named "Detail," features two categories: apparel design and bag design. Bardız emphasized that the competition not only rewards innovative designs but also plays a critical role in nurturing emerging talents who show promise for the industry. The association's primary goal is to focus on design while simultaneously strengthening exports.

Sustainability

Sustainability is a hot topic in today's world, with discussions surrounding vegan and synthetic leathers gaining traction. When asked about these issues, Bardız highlighted that finding a material as durable as leather is challenging. Unlike synthetic materials, which can be harmful to the environment and difficult to decompose, leather ages gracefully and can be used for years without losing appeal. While acknowledging her position as an animal lover, she explained that using leather from animals raised for food is a natural byproduct of that industry. The conversation on sustainability, however, could evolve if society moves toward a vegetarian future, potentially influencing demand and design trends.

Bardız also addressed the perception of leather products as expensive. She noted that many designs utilizing leather tend to be classic and timeless, standing the test of fashion trends. Unlike fast fashion brands that frequently cycle through trendy items, leather products are typically created to last a lifetime, reflecting a different kind of consumption pattern.

Role of education

Gamze Saraçoğlu, a seasoned fashion educator at Mimar Sinan University, spoke about the challenges faced by students who often gravitate toward textiles due to their lower cost. Despite leather being an integral part of the textile industry, it remains a pricier option. Saraçoğlu emphasized the need for more specialized programs dedicated to leather design, noting the limited number of successful brands focused on leather in Türkiye. She expressed hope that this competition would elevate the profile of leather design and encourage more students to explore it.

Encouraging young creatives

Both Saraçoğlu and Bardız conveyed their confidence in the creativity of young designers, believing they will drive the growth of Türkiye's export sector and fashion industry. The competition aims to provide these young talents with the opportunity to showcase their innovative ideas, contributing to the evolution of new brands and initiatives within the sector.

The jury members are tasked with evaluating entries based on several criteria, including innovation, aesthetics, manufacturability and functionality. Additionally, the competition stipulates that submitted designs must be original, not previously awarded in any other contest, and not yet produced or sold. This meticulous assessment process ensures that only the most promising designs are recognized.