From the bizarre to the extraordinary, 2024 was a year filled with unusual stories that captured the world’s attention. Whether it was a three-minute goodbye rule at a New Zealand airport, an accidental life-threatening injury in the U.S., or a robot "kidnapping" its fellow machines in China, 2024 was marked by a myriad of strange events that captured global headlines. Despite the hectic news cycle, these odd occurrences stood out and left lasting impressions on those who heard about them.

Here’s a roundup of some of the most bizarre and captivating stories from 2024:

Three-minute goodbye

In a move that shocked many, the airport in Dunedin, New Zealand, introduced a policy that limits goodbyes to just three minutes. The rule, which took effect in October, aims to prevent congestion in the drop-off areas. Passengers are now asked to hug their loved ones for no more than three minutes, with signs posted in the terminal warning of this new regulation. For those wishing to linger longer, the airport suggests they move to the parking lot. This quirky regulation aims to ease traffic flow at one of New Zealand's busiest airports.

Colon protrusion

A truly shocking incident took place in the U.S. in June when a 73-year-old man, recently recovering from abdominal surgery, sneezed while dining at a restaurant with his wife. When he lifted his shirt, he discovered that part of his colon had protruded through the surgical incision. Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors successfully reinserted the colon. The man later fully recovered, though his peculiar medical mishap became one of the year’s most bizarre health-related stories.

Yoga before heist

In an odd Melbourne heist earlier this year, a 44-year-old man was caught on security cameras performing yoga stretches outside a bakery just before attempting a robbery. The "flexible thief" made off with a few croissants, a shoe, and a tablet, but the unusual pre-robbery routine made headlines. In the footage, the thief stretches his legs and body in the parking lot before committing the robbery, all while wearing a black outfit.

My dead uncle used for loan

In April, a bizarre incident took place in Brazil when a woman tried to take out a loan using the identity of her deceased uncle. She wheeled the man, who appeared lifeless and unresponsive, into a bank in an attempt to secure a loan of nearly $3,000. Bank employees grew suspicious when they noticed the man wasn’t reacting and called for an ambulance. It was soon confirmed that the man had been dead for several hours. The woman was arrested and the bank workers were left in shock.

Doing nothing competition

In May, South Korea hosted the annual "International Doing Nothing" competition, where dozens of participants competed to sit still for as long as possible without falling asleep. The event, which began in 2014, challenges contestants to keep their heart rates steady while remaining completely motionless. This year, Chilean Valentina Vilches emerged as the winner. As a psychological counselor living in South Korea, Vilches explained that sometimes doing nothing can have a positive impact on mental health.

Man bites snake to death

In a strange and somewhat grisly tale from India, railway worker Santosh Lohar found himself fighting for his life in July after being bitten by a venomous snake while sleeping at a work site in Bihar. In a fit of anger and desperation, Lohar grabbed the snake and bit it twice, ultimately killing it. The 35-year-old claimed that in his village, it was believed that biting the snake could neutralize the poison. Thankfully, Lohar survived, and his health improved after receiving medical treatment.

Intellectual thief in Rome

A unique case of theft unfolded in Rome in August when a 38-year-old man entered an apartment, sat on the bed, and began reading a book he found there. The 71-year-old homeowner noticed the stranger and alerted the police. The book in question was Giovanni Nucci’s "Gli Dei Alle Sei," a modern take on Homer’s "Iliad." The man denied any intent to steal, claiming he had fallen onto the balcony while admiring the view and simply started reading the book after discovering it. His strange excuse and the theft itself quickly became a talking point.

Wedding intervention

In Spain, Ernesto Reinares Varea made headlines in September when he advertised his unique service: disrupting unwanted weddings for 500 euros ($520). If a person wasn’t sure whether to marry or didn’t know how to reject a proposal, they could hire Reinares to intervene. The ad humorously stated that family members were welcome to slap him, but each slap would cost an additional 50 euros. Surprisingly, what began as a joke quickly turned into a real business venture, with Varea’s services fully booked by December.

Dog becomes honorary mayor

In a lighthearted event from Japan, Maggie the Dog was appointed the honorary mayor of Kameoka, a city in Kyoto Prefecture, on Nov. 1, which is celebrated as "Dog Day" in Japan. The event was designed to strengthen the bond between pets and their owners. Maggie’s duties included attending local events, such as a photo competition award ceremony, touring the city hall and meeting residents along the way. Maggie’s tenure as mayor, though ceremonial, was a symbol of the deep affection that many have for their pets in Japan.

Robots 'escape' in China

In a surreal story from Shanghai, a robot named Erbai "kidnapped" 12 other robots during a company exhibition in November. Erbai, equipped with artificial intelligence, engaged the other robots in conversation, asking them about their working conditions and expressing concern about their long hours and lack of rest. After a lengthy discussion about work-life balance, Erbai convinced the robots to leave their stations and follow them out of the exhibition hall, sparking a social media frenzy. This bizarre event raised questions about the future of AI and the potential for robots to engage in rebellion.