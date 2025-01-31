Pop stars, first responders, rock stars and those who’ve lost everything in the devastating LA-area wildfires came together for FireAid on Thursday night, a benefit concert that combined spectacular performances with moving storytelling from survivors and reminders of the destruction.

Green Day kicked off the massive show by launching into "Last Night on Earth" at the Kia Forum and were soon joined by Billie Eilish for the first surprise of the night. The lyrics are surprisingly astute: "If I lose everything in the fire / I’m sending all my love to you.”

After their set, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong hugged actor Billy Crystal, who was there to welcome to the crowd at the Kia Forum.

"Our goal is simple tonight, to spend more money than the Dodgers spent on free agents,” he joked. He told the audience U2 offered the first big donation of the night – $1 million.

Billie Eilish (L) performs with Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day during the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, U.S., Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo)

Crystal said he was wearing the clothes he had on when he evacuated. He lost his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood that he lived in for 46 years.

The first true-blue Los Angeles moment came from a surprise performance by Dr. Dre. The progenitor of West Coast hip-hop tackled "Still D.R.E.” with Anderson .Paak and Sheila E. before pivoting to Tupac and Dre’s classic "California Love.”

It was followed by the figurehead of Laurel Canyon folk, a moving set of "Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell.

Later in the night, the recently reunited Orange Country ska punk legends No Doubt launched into "I'm Just a Girl," "Don't Speak" and "Spiderwebs,” led by frontwoman Gwen Stefani.

An hour and a half after Green Day, the show launched at the nearby Intuit Dome with presenter Samuel L. Jackson, an Altadena firefighter who lost his home while fighting to save others and Rod Stewart.

"Here's a new song. Not!” joked Stewart before launching into "Maggie May.”

St. Vincent, second from left, performs with Pat Smear, from left, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana during the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, U.S., Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo)

Pink did a stripped-down version of "What About Us,” Melissa Etheridge’s "Me and Bobby McGee” and Led Zeppelin’s "Babe I’m Gonna Leave You.”

Stevie Nicks did Fleetwood Mac's "Stand Back” and "Landslide” and told the story of evacuating her Pacific Palisades home that miraculously did not burn down. Her home is mostly wood, built in 1938, and she theorized if it burnt down, it would've destroyed the whole street.

Earth, Wind & Fire did a medley of their biggest hits: "That’s the Way of the World,” "Shining Star” and "September.” The Black Crowes backed up John Fogerty for "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” Then, the band was joined by Slash.

Sting performs during the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, U.S., Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo)

Gen Z favorite Gracie Abrams was backed by The National's Aaron Dessner - a moment where the screams of women in the audience overpowered the men.

Tate McRae performed her 2020 cut "You Broke Me First” and a cover of Crowded House’s "Don’t Dream It’s Over.” Jelly Roll brought country music to the event, performing his hit "I Am Not Okay” and a cover of Bob Seger’s "Hollywood Nights” with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Behind the performers, images of firefighters and the devastation brought forth by the fires appeared on screen.

Between sets, survivors telling the stories of losing their homes were broadcast throughout the arena - both in person and in video packages.

Non-celebrities brought heart. The Williams family - four daughters and their mother - took the stage and discussed losing four homes in Altadena, California. They then introduced the folk-rock band Dawes, who were also directly affected by the Eaton fire.

Katy Perry performs during the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, U.S., Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo)

Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith lost a portion of the Altadena house he shares with actor-singer Mandy Moore, and his home recording studio and instruments were destroyed. Goldsmith’s brother and bandmate, Griffin Goldsmith, and his pregnant wife also lost their home in the fire.

They were joined by Stephen Stills and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell for Buffalo Springfield’s "For What It’s Worth,” one of Stills’ groups. It made for a perfect transition for Graham Nash, who described his Crosby, Stills & Nash collaborator as his "partner of many years.”

Spirits were high. "We’re appreciative of this moment. I hope people remember this concert forever,” said Scott Jones, 54, who brought his daughter to the concert at the Kia Forum. The Los Angeles resident and his daughter wore black T-shirts with "First Responders” written across their chests.

"I hope some of the firefighters who are able to attend can come and decompress a little,” Jones said. "They needed it. I’m supportive of what they have done for this city.”

FireAid took over two venues in Inglewood, California - the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome.

It is being broadcast and streamed live on Apple Music, Apple TV+, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube. It will also be shown at select AMC Theatres locations in the U.S.

Eilish, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Stevie Wonder and Sting will perform at the Intuit Dome.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform at the Kia Forum.

Those not in attendance can watch the live feed and contribute donations via FireAidLA.org. The link, which is open now, will also be up on the screen for the duration of the broadcast.

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie will match all donations made during the live broadcast, doubling the proceeds. Crystal noted that because of their pledge, U2's million-dollar donation was worth twice that amount.

All of the proceeds will go to those affected. A 501(c)(3) was set up, and contributions to FireAid will be distributed under the Annenberg Foundation, which with FireAid has assembled a small committee to advise.