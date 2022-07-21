A marriage ceremony was held for two frogs in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, India.

The residents of the city, believing that the marriage of frogs brings rain to the drought-stricken regions, married the two frogs in a traditional ceremony. Images of the wedding of Indians marrying the frogs to find a solution to the drought in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar went viral on social media.

The Indians, who applied sandalwood oil and turmeric to the frogs, dressed the animals in special clothes and married them in a pompous ceremony.