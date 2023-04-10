Flamingos are a must of Türkiye’s seasons as many sites in the country host thousands of flamingos and flamingo chicks yearly, and this year’s time has also come.

Flamingos have started to come to Lake Tuz in the central Konya province, the second-largest lake in Türkiye and the flamingos’ largest natural breeding colony in the world, as well as Mamasin Dam in the Aksaray province.

After the weather warms up, tens of thousands of flamingos come to Lake Tuz and Mamasin Dam, critical stops along the birds’ migration routes, Lake Tuz offers unique feeding and incubation opportunities for the long-legged birds.

Flamingos migrate to warmer regions after staying in the wetlands until September or October.