Let's talk about salads, the indispensable item of every table and every meal, boasting various herbs and vegetables. They have a special place in almost all culinary cultures.

Although usually prepared with raw products, salads served with cooked ingredients are also popular. Usually, they also contain sauces prepared with oil, vinegar, lemon and similar ingredients, to add zest to what is already a tasty dish.

Fruit salads are often preferred as a light dessert. So, I have prepared a list of wonderful salad recipes where seasonal fruits, legumes and various herbs meet. Bon, appetite to those who go on to try them.

Let's start with a classic. Shepherd's salad is a prevalent type of salad in Türkiye. It got its name because it is a salad made from the most fundamental ingredients a shepherd could find nearby. Although it is usually consumed in the summer months, it can be made in any season.

Shepherd's salad is a traditional part of Turkish cuisine. (Shutterstock Photo)

Shepherd's salad

Ingredients

2 tomatoes

2 cucumbers

2 green peppers

1 medium onion

1 cup chopped parsley

1 bowl of black olives

Olive oil, lemon juice and salt for the dressing

Chop all the ingredients into cubes, mix with the sauce and serve with black olives.

Potato salad with mustard

Ingredients

3 or 4 medium-sized diced and boiled potatoes

Half a head of iceberg lettuce, chopped

1 cup of chopped pickled cucumbers

1 bowl of boiled corn

A pinch of chopped fresh mint and parsley

For the sauce

2 bowls of yogurt

3 tablespoons of mayonnaise

2 tablespoons of mustard

100 milliliters of olive oil

Salt, pepper, and paprika

Mix the sauce in a bowl, add all the other ingredients and mix. That's it.

Broccoli and pomegranate salad. (Shutterstock Photo)

Broccoli, pomegranate salad

For the sauce

2 tablespoons of pomegranate sauce

Juice of a lemon

100 milliliters of olive oil

Salt

Cut 500 grams of broccoli into small pieces, put it in boiling water for two to three minutes and wait for it to cool. Add 200 grams of roasted chopped red peppers, 100 grams of chopped pickled cucumbers, 100 grams of boiled corn, a handful of chopped fresh mint, a handful of chopped parsley and two pomegranate seeds, and prepare the sauce. Mix the sauce and pour it over your salad.

White cabbage salad

Ingredients

400 grams of chopped white cabbage

1 tablespoon of granulated sugar

1 carrot grated

1 diced granny smith apple

1 bowl of walnuts

1 bowl of cashews

1 bowl of raisins

2 tablespoons of labneh

2 tablespoons of strained yogurt

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

50 milliliters of olive oil

Mix them all and enjoy.

Bean salad. (Shutterstock Photo)

Bean salad

Ingredients

500 grams of canned beans

1 medium finely chopped red onion

1 bowl of boiled corn

1 cup chopped green herbs

1 bowl of walnuts

For sauce

100 milliliters of olive oil

50 milliliters of pomegranate syrup

Juice of half a lemon

1 passion fruit, pureed

Salt

Prepare the sauce in a bowl, gather all the ingredients and the sauce, mix them and enjoy.

Tuna salad

Ingredients

250 grams of canned tuna

1 chopped cucumber

1 carrot grated

1 cup of chopped spring onions

1 bowl of boiled corn

1 cup of chopped parsley

1 cup of chopped fresh mint

For sauce

Juice of a lemon

50 milliliters of olive oil

Salt

Mix all the ingredients and the sauce and serve.

Orange spinach salad

Ingredients

500 grams of spinach washed and chopped

2 oranges sliced and peeled

1 bowl of currant

1 cup of chopped fresh mint

1 bowl of boiled and cooled bulgur

Olive oil, lemon, and salt for dressing

Mix all the ingredients and garnish with pomegranate, if desired, and serve.

Roca salad with feta cheese

Ingredients

2 bunches of arugula washed and chopped

200 grams chopped red beets

200 grams of feta cheese

1 bowl of walnuts

For sauce

50 milliliters of pomegranate syrup

100 milliliters of olive oil

Salt

2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

Put the arugula, beetroot, feta cheese and walnuts on a plate. Mix them and pour the sauce over them.

Green salad with chicken. (Shutterstock Photo)

Green salad with chicken

Ingredients

1 chicken breast

Half a head of green lettuce, chopped

Half a head of colored lettuce, chopped

1 cup of chopped cherry tomatoes

1 cup of fresh mint leaves

1 bowl of basil

First, cut the chicken into cubes and fry it in a pan with light oil and the desired spices. Our chicken is ready when it releases its juice and then it cooks away. Then, for the sauce, we mix 50 milliliters of lemon juice, 100 milliliters of olive oil and salt and mix the other ingredients, except chicken, with our sauce. Finally, top it with the cooked chicken.

Fruit salad

Ingredients

1 orange

1 banana

1 kiwi

1 apple

1 small bowl of strawberries

Juice of a lemon

100 grams of honey

1 small bowl of raspberry for topping

So, finally, we come to the fruit salad recipe you can try for dessert. Dice all the fruits equally and mix them with lemon juice and honey. You can decorate it with raspberry and finish it with whipped cream. Bon appetit.