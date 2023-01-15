Salads are everywhere – they're healthy and delicious and come in numerous varieties, from ones that can be eaten as the main course to those that can be enjoyed as side dishes. Let's take a look at 10 great salad recipes perfect for lovers of fresh vegetables and greens
Let's talk about salads, the indispensable item of every table and every meal, boasting various herbs and vegetables. They have a special place in almost all culinary cultures.
Although usually prepared with raw products, salads served with cooked ingredients are also popular. Usually, they also contain sauces prepared with oil, vinegar, lemon and similar ingredients, to add zest to what is already a tasty dish.
Fruit salads are often preferred as a light dessert. So, I have prepared a list of wonderful salad recipes where seasonal fruits, legumes and various herbs meet. Bon, appetite to those who go on to try them.
Let's start with a classic. Shepherd's salad is a prevalent type of salad in Türkiye. It got its name because it is a salad made from the most fundamental ingredients a shepherd could find nearby. Although it is usually consumed in the summer months, it can be made in any season.
Shepherd's salad
Ingredients
2 tomatoes
2 cucumbers
2 green peppers
1 medium onion
1 cup chopped parsley
1 bowl of black olives
Olive oil, lemon juice and salt for the dressing
Chop all the ingredients into cubes, mix with the sauce and serve with black olives.
Potato salad with mustard
Ingredients
3 or 4 medium-sized diced and boiled potatoes
Half a head of iceberg lettuce, chopped
1 cup of chopped pickled cucumbers
1 bowl of boiled corn
A pinch of chopped fresh mint and parsley
For the sauce
2 bowls of yogurt
3 tablespoons of mayonnaise
2 tablespoons of mustard
100 milliliters of olive oil
Salt, pepper, and paprika
Mix the sauce in a bowl, add all the other ingredients and mix. That's it.
Broccoli, pomegranate salad
For the sauce
2 tablespoons of pomegranate sauce
Juice of a lemon
100 milliliters of olive oil
Salt
Cut 500 grams of broccoli into small pieces, put it in boiling water for two to three minutes and wait for it to cool. Add 200 grams of roasted chopped red peppers, 100 grams of chopped pickled cucumbers, 100 grams of boiled corn, a handful of chopped fresh mint, a handful of chopped parsley and two pomegranate seeds, and prepare the sauce. Mix the sauce and pour it over your salad.
White cabbage salad
Ingredients
400 grams of chopped white cabbage
1 tablespoon of granulated sugar
1 carrot grated
1 diced granny smith apple
1 bowl of walnuts
1 bowl of cashews
1 bowl of raisins
2 tablespoons of labneh
2 tablespoons of strained yogurt
2 tablespoons of mayonnaise
50 milliliters of olive oil
Mix them all and enjoy.
Bean salad
Ingredients
500 grams of canned beans
1 medium finely chopped red onion
1 bowl of boiled corn
1 cup chopped green herbs
1 bowl of walnuts
For sauce
100 milliliters of olive oil
50 milliliters of pomegranate syrup
Juice of half a lemon
1 passion fruit, pureed
Salt
Prepare the sauce in a bowl, gather all the ingredients and the sauce, mix them and enjoy.
Tuna salad
Ingredients
250 grams of canned tuna
1 chopped cucumber
1 carrot grated
1 cup of chopped spring onions
1 bowl of boiled corn
1 cup of chopped parsley
1 cup of chopped fresh mint
For sauce
Juice of a lemon
50 milliliters of olive oil
Salt
Mix all the ingredients and the sauce and serve.
Orange spinach salad
Ingredients
500 grams of spinach washed and chopped
2 oranges sliced and peeled
1 bowl of currant
1 cup of chopped fresh mint
1 bowl of boiled and cooled bulgur
Olive oil, lemon, and salt for dressing
Mix all the ingredients and garnish with pomegranate, if desired, and serve.
Roca salad with feta cheese
Ingredients
2 bunches of arugula washed and chopped
200 grams chopped red beets
200 grams of feta cheese
1 bowl of walnuts
For sauce
50 milliliters of pomegranate syrup
100 milliliters of olive oil
Salt
2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar
Put the arugula, beetroot, feta cheese and walnuts on a plate. Mix them and pour the sauce over them.
Green salad with chicken
Ingredients
1 chicken breast
Half a head of green lettuce, chopped
Half a head of colored lettuce, chopped
1 cup of chopped cherry tomatoes
1 cup of fresh mint leaves
1 bowl of basil
First, cut the chicken into cubes and fry it in a pan with light oil and the desired spices. Our chicken is ready when it releases its juice and then it cooks away. Then, for the sauce, we mix 50 milliliters of lemon juice, 100 milliliters of olive oil and salt and mix the other ingredients, except chicken, with our sauce. Finally, top it with the cooked chicken.
Fruit salad
Ingredients
1 orange
1 banana
1 kiwi
1 apple
1 small bowl of strawberries
Juice of a lemon
100 grams of honey
1 small bowl of raspberry for topping
So, finally, we come to the fruit salad recipe you can try for dessert. Dice all the fruits equally and mix them with lemon juice and honey. You can decorate it with raspberry and finish it with whipped cream. Bon appetit.