Germany's elite chefs are getting more recognition. This year, a record 340 restaurants can boast at least one star in Michelin's renowned gourmet guidebook.

The latest edition of the restaurant guide was unveiled in Hamburg on Tuesday. The increased number of starred restaurants surprised the director of the Michelin Guide for Germany and Switzerland, Ralf Flinkenflugel, because the industry is struggling with a shortage of skilled labor and rising purchasing and energy prices. "We ourselves are amazed at the new record," he said.

Ten restaurants have been granted the highest Michelin award and can adorn themselves with three stars in 2024. The Upper Bavarian restaurant Ess:enz by Edip Sigl in Grassau, which was only awarded two stars two years ago, has progressed to the next level.

The nine other three-star restaurants are located in Berlin (Rutz), Baden-Württemberg (Bareiss and Schwarzwaldstube in Baiersbronn), Bavaria (Jan, in Munich), Hamburg (The Table), Lower Saxony (Aqua, in Wolfsburg), Rhineland-Palatinate (Waldhotel Sonnora in Dreis), Schanz Restaurant in Piesport and Saarland (Victor's Fine Dining by Christian Bau, in Perl).

The inspection team also rated 50 restaurants with two stars – three of which are new – and 280 top kitchens with one star – 32 of which are new. Criteria include the quality of the products, a personal touch, value for money and consistent quality over the long term.

A total of 77 restaurants were awarded a Green Star for their environmentally conscious and resource-conserving gastronomy – 10 more than in 2023. But 27 kitchens had to give up one or more stars because they closed, had a new concept or the quality deteriorated.

First published in France more than 100 years ago, the little red Guide Michelin was intended to encourage more drivers to travel and thus boost sales for the French tire company Michelin. The first Michelin stars were awarded in Germany in 1966.