Adana’s iconic dish, “analı kızlı,” known for its distinctive combination of large and small meatballs, leaves more than just a taste on the palate. It symbolizes a culinary tradition passed from mothers to daughters. The dish features large “ana” (mother) meatballs and smaller “kız” (daughter) dough balls and it is a staple of Adana, in southern Türkiye, celebrated for its layered preparation and rich flavor.

Tülay Kümber, a chef with the Adana Women’s Cooperatives Association, describes analı kızlı as one of the city’s richest traditional dishes. She emphasizes that it is not only a meal but also a culinary heritage passed down through generations.

The preparation of analı kızlı spans multiple steps, from mixing the meat and dough for the “ana” to shaping, hollowing, filling, sealing and cooking both components. The “ana” dough must be firm enough to hold its shape yet thin, carefully filled and rolled, while the “kız” dough balls must be cooked thoroughly without becoming too soft. This detailed process is traditionally handed down through generations, ensuring the dish maintains its authentic texture and flavor. While it is suitable for special occasions, it can also be served as a hearty option for iftar during Ramadan.

Chef Tülay Kümber serves analı kızlı, a traditional dish from Adana, Türkiye, Nov. 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

Ingredients (Serves 6-8)

Outer Dough

600 grams beef

4 cups fine brown bulgur

100 grams white flour

Analı kızlı, a traditional dish from Adana, southern Türkiye, Nov. 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

1.5 cups water

1 tablespoon red pepper paste

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cumin

1 egg

Filling

1 kilogram ground lamb

1 kilogram onions

1.5 sticks margarine

Ingredients for analı kızlı displayed on a table, Adana, southern Türkiye, Nov. 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon red pepper paste

Additional ingredients

2 liters water

1 onion

1/2 tea glass oil

1 tablespoon red pepper paste

1 bowl cooked chickpeas

1 teaspoon citric acid

1 teaspoon salt

1.5 tablespoon dried mint

"Ana" doughs being added to the pot during the preparation of Adana’s traditional analı kızlı, Adana, southern Türkiye, Nov. 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

Preparation

Prepare the outer dough

Combine bulgur, beef, eggs, red pepper paste, black pepper, cumin and salt; knead well.

Gradually add flour and water until the mixture reaches a paste-like consistency.

Cover with a damp cloth and let rest for five minutes.

Prepare the filling

Cook ground lamb until the liquid evaporates.

Add finely diced onions and cook until soft.

Stir in red pepper paste, black pepper and crushed red pepper.

Add margarine and mix thoroughly. Refrigerate until firm.

Shape the 'ana' and 'kız'

Roll the dough by hand, insert the chilled filling, seal and shape into round “ana” meatballs.

Roll small dough balls by hand for the “kız.”

Cook the stew

Saute finely chopped onion in oil.

Add red pepper paste and stir.

Add water and cooked chickpeas; bring to a boil.

Add the “kız” dough balls first, then the “ana” meatballs; simmer for 10 minutes.

Season with citric acid, salt and dried mint. Serve hot.