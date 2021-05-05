The coronavirus pandemic has affected all and inspired many to take action against the virus or incorporate it into their livelihood in some shape or form. A year ago, a Belgian chocolate company had followed that inspiration to put white masks on its Easter bunnies, now the company is producing large chocolate syringes to keep up with the times.

As Belgium steps up its vaccination campaign against COVID-19, specialist confectioner Cocoatree has started touting the natural health benefits of chocolate as a kind of "vaccine" in its own right against certain conditions.

"It's a symbol of hope and that's why I decided to create the (chocolate) vaccine," said company founder Genevieve Trepant.

Cocoatree, based in Lonzee, a village about 45 kilometers (30 miles) south of Brussels, has dubbed its chocolate syringes "L'Atch'a Azteka," a combination of the sound of a sneeze and ancient chocolate consumers, the Aztecs.

"A chocolate vaccine has a huge number of positive effects," Trepant added. "It's an antidepressant. It has magnesium. Chocolate has many advantages, as people know, and above all it boosts the morale of the troops."