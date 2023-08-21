Pasta, with its easy preparation, affordability and versatility, stands out as one of Europe's most universally beloved staples. For many individuals, hardly a week goes by without a pasta dish gracing their menu.

Funnily enough, since the classics like tomato or pesto never disappoint, people rarely experiment when it comes to pasta sauce.

But that means they are missing out on a whole world of equally tasty and easy-to-make alternatives. Here are three pasta variations by Slow Food magazine prepared with ingredients that most of us have at home anyway.

Summer freshness: Lemon and rocket salad (serves 4)

- 100 grams finely chopped rocket

- 1 finely chopped clove of garlic

- 1 chili pepper, also finely chopped

- 1 teaspoon lemon zest

- 5 tablespoons olive oil

- 40 grams of Parmesan cheese

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Boil 500 grams of spaghetti al dente and add to the mix. Season with salt and pepper and top with 20 grams of Parmesan cheese.

Simple and delicious: Sage butter (serves 4)

Melt 60 to 70 grams of butter in a pan over low heat. Add a handful of sage leaves and leave to infuse for five to seven minutes. Add a few tablespoons of pasta water and mix with 500 grams of cooked pasta. Season with salt, pepper and Parmesan cheese.

Vegan pesto variation: Soy cream (serves 4)

Cut 200 grams of tofu into small pieces and coarsely chop one to two garlic cloves. Mix the ingredients with the garlic and tofu in a bowl and season with salt and pepper:

- 10 pitless olives

- 1 teaspoon Italian herbs

- 1/4 teaspoon curry powder

- 3 tablespoons tomato puree

- 8 tablespoons olive oil

Puree the mixture and serve with pasta as you would pesto.