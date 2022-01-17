After its first two iterations in Istanbul and Dubai, the Gastro Show, introducing Turkish cuisine with food from every corner of Anatolia, was held in New York at the Turkish House (Türk Evi) on Jan. 14. The Gastronomy Tourism Association organized the event and Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Fatma Şahin was the guest of honor.

Around 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of food and beverages were brought from Turkey for a special dinner as part of the event. The dinner started with Dr. Ender Saraç's presentation on the nutritional value and health benefits of these foods and beverages. Five different dishes prepared with products brought from Turkey and Gaziantep baklava were served to the participants.

Regional differences and geography play a big role in Turkish cuisine, which is one of the world's most appetizing and rich cuisines. Hosting the Gastro Show, Turkey's Consul General in New York, Reyhan Özgür, said, "Gastronomy is a rising value in the tourism sector and Turkish cuisine has a wide range of cuisines stretching from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, from the Balkans to Central Anatolia and the Middle East. It has great potential with different definitions of geography."