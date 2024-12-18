Scientists are developing potatoes that could withstand heat waves to help crops grow in a future affected by climate change.

A team of researchers conducted field trials at a single location in the U.S. state of Illinois and observed that an adapted plant grew up to 30% more potatoes under heat stress.

This was done by adding two genes to modify a process called photorespiration to improve efficiency, leaving more energy for greater growth.

The authors of the paper, published in the journal Global Change Biology, described the step as "a promising avenue for yield increases in the face of a warming planet.”

Multi-location field trials are needed to confirm the team’s findings in varying environments.

A team led by Katherine Meacham-Hensold and made up of people from the University of Illinois (UIUC) in the mid-western United States and the University of Essex in England worked on the project.

Meacham-Hensold, of the Realising Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency (Ripe) project led by the UIUC, said the work aimed to meet the needs for food in the face of global warming.

"We need to produce crops that can withstand more frequent and intense heat wave events if we are going to meet the population’s need for food in regions most at risk from reduced yields due to global warming,” she said.

"The 30% increase in tuber mass observed in our field trials shows the promise of improving photosynthesis to enable climate-ready crops.”

Amanda Cavanagh, of the University of Essex, said: "Our major food crops are under threat from climate change and our work has now confirmed that strategies to increase thermotolerance will translate from model to food crops.

"For many families, roast potatoes are the best part of a Christmas dinner and this work goes a long way to protecting them for future generations.

"Away from our festive plates this work could have a huge impact in the developing world and help safeguard crops for the people on the front line of climate change.”

Professor Don Ort, the Robert Emerson professor of plant biology and crop sciences at UIUC and deputy director of the Ripe project, said: "Another important feature of this study was the demonstration that our genetic engineering of photosynthesis that produced these yield increases had no impact on the nutritional quality of the potato.

"Food security is not just about the amount of calories that can be produced but we must also consider the quality of the food.”