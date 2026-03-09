Adana, southern Türkiye, a city renowned for its rich culinary heritage, proudly features içli köfte - literally “stuffed meatballs” - a geographically registered dish, at the top of both home-cooked and restaurant menus.

Distinct from similar dishes in other regions, Adana’s içli köfte is known for its unique appearance and preparation method. Unlike versions elsewhere, which are typically fried, Adana’s specialty is boiled, giving it a lighter texture while maintaining a rich, flavorful filling.

What makes Adana içli köfte special

The dish stands out for several reasons: the dough is skillfully rolled, the spiced filling is carefully balanced and the cooking method preserves the delicate taste. Thanks to generations of adherence to the traditional recipe, içli köfte has become a culinary staple appreciated by both locals and tourists.

Boiled içli köfte, a signature dish of Adana, served in Adana, southern Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2025. (AA Photo)

Nihal İncesöz, a chef with the Adana Women’s Cooperatives Association, describes içli köfte as an “indispensable” part of Adana tables. “Locals always keep içli köfte in their refrigerators. It’s a beloved dish and everyone enjoys it. While other regions also prepare içli köfte, they typically fry it, which makes it heavier. Boiling it, as we do in Adana, makes it lighter and more enjoyable,” she explained.

Ingredients and recipe

Servings: 6–8

For the filling

1 kg lamb, minced

1 kg red/pink onions

1 tbsp pepper paste

1.5 packs vegetable margarine

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

For the dough

500 g beef, minced

2 cups fine brown bulgur

2 cups semolina

1 cup flour

1 cup water

1 tbsp pepper paste

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp salt

1 egg

For boiling

Water

1 tsp citric acid

1 tsp salt

Preparation

Filling

Cook the minced lamb in a pan until it releases its juices.

Add finely chopped onions and cook until the liquid evaporates. Nihal Incesöz shapes and stuffs Adana’s famous içli köfte, Adana, southern Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2025. (AA Photo)

Stir in margarine and then pepper paste until fragrant.

Season with black pepper and salt, then refrigerate the filling to firm up.

Dough

Soak bulgur and semolina in water for 10 minutes.

Mix in pepper paste, salt, cumin, black pepper and egg.

Add beef and knead thoroughly, then incorporate flour until the dough reaches a workable consistency.

Shaping and cooking