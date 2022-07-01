Frozen yogurt shops were all the rage a few years ago and you could find many in big cities around the world.

Wonderfully creamy yogurt ice cream was available in a wide variety of flavors with an array of toppings. Many were thrilled at the boom. Frozen yogurt had its price, it was almost a luxury.

However, the frozen yogurt shops disappeared as fast as they opened. Then they were forgotten. The reason might be that frozen yogurt can be made quickly and easily at home without an ice cream maker. Few resources are needed to make it, and stunning creations are great for posting on social media. An array of books was also published.

Also as it is easy to make, it is a great healthy snack for dessert lovers to enjoy at the end of the day.

For the frozen yogurt producers, of course, this was less pleasing – but the people were all the happier. So, creativity ended up triumphing over production. After all, what you can convincingly make yourself is a win-win for everyone.

Ingredients for four portions

For the frozen yogurt: 300 grams of yogurt (10% fat), 200 grams of whipped cream (30% fat) and 70 grams of icing sugar.

For the blueberry puree: 150 grams of blueberries, 50 grams of icing sugar

For the frosted mint leaves: approximately 12 mint leaves, 1 tablespoon of icing sugar, 2 tablespoons of water

Method

1) For the frozen yogurt, whisk the yogurt with 70 grams of icing sugar. Whip the cream until stiff and gently fold it in.

2) Pour the mixture into a shallow container – a baking dish is an option – and place in the freezer for approximately 1 hour.

3) While the yogurt mixture is in the fridge, puree the blueberries with 50 grams of icing sugar and leave them to rest in the fridge.

4) For the mint leaves, mix 1 tablespoon icing sugar with 2 tablespoons of water. Dip the mint leaves into the mixture so that they are completely covered, place them on a saucer, and also put them in the fridge.

5) After approximately 1 hour, stir the yogurt mixture well and put it back in the fridge.

6) When the yogurt is a little firmer after another hour, make three lengthwise grooves with the handle of a spoon or the end of a knife and pour the blueberry puree into these grooves. The whole thing goes back into the fridge for about 1 to 2 hours until everything is frozen.

7) Take the frozen yogurt out of the fridge and let it thaw slightly until it's creamy but firm.

8) Using an ice cream scoop or a spoon, divide the frozen yogurt between four bowls or glasses and decorate with the frosted mint leaves.