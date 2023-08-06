The Embassy of Pakistan and Arçelik Electronics joined hands to host a delightful mango-tasting event on Friday.

This unique initiative aimed to introduce the delectable Pakistani mango, often hailed as the "King of Fruits," to the Turkish populace and foreign visitors in Türkiye.

The event, graced by the esteemed presence of the Ambassador of Pakistan to Türkiye Yousaf Junaid captivated attendees and garnered widespread attention from the visitors. Ambassador Junaid highlighted the exceptional taste and exoticness of Pakistani mangoes, emphasizing their status as a premium fruit in Pakistan. Furthermore, he commended the recently signed Trade in Goods Agreement between Pakistan and Türkiye, which allows Pakistani mangoes to enter the Turkish market duty-free, opening new avenues for trade between the two nations.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Türkiye Yousaf Junaid, and Nauman Aslam, the consul general of Pakistan, were among the attendees at the event, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 4, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Embassy of Pakistan)

The ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Turkish government for facilitating access to the Turkish market for Pakistani products. He noted that the mango-tasting event aimed to acquaint Turkish consumers with the unparalleled flavor and quality of Pakistani mangoes, thereby paving the way for these delectable fruits to secure a place in the hearts and homes of Turkish households.

Nauman Aslam, the consul general of Pakistan, shared his excitement at the overwhelming response from the Turkish public, underscoring the immense potential that the Turkish market holds for Pakistani mangoes. Based on the positive feedback and enthusiasm from attendees, he revealed plans to organize similar events in the future to further promote Pakistani fruits in Türkiye.

The event showcased a delightful array of Pakistani mango varieties, generously served to walk-in clients, who were also treated to an assortment of mouthwatering mango-based recipes, including luscious mango smoothies, delectable mango pudding, refreshing mango juice, and invigorating mango shakes. The fusion of flavors left attendees mesmerized and ignited a newfound appreciation for this succulent fruit from the South Asian nation.

A basket of mango, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 4, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Embassy of Pakistan)

Health benefits of mangoes

Mangoes are a tropical fruit that not only delight our taste buds but also offer an array of health benefits.

They are a rich source of essential nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin K, potassium and folate. Vitamin C boosts the immune system and protects against infections, while vitamin A and antioxidants contribute to healthy skin and vision.

The fiber content aids in digestion and helps prevent constipation, while the anti-inflammatory properties of mangoes can assist in reducing inflammation and promoting overall well-being.

Additionally, the potassium content supports heart health by regulating blood pressure. While enjoying this succulent fruit, it's important to consume them in moderation due to their natural sugar content. Including mangoes as part of a balanced diet can be a delightful and nutritious way to reap their health benefits.