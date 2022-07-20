What is the most popular fast food in Turkey? That was the subject of a recent research which concluded that hamburgers were the choice of most people in Turkey though age did make a difference in preference.

As part of the research, carried out between June 28 and July 5 of this year, fast food eating habits in Turkey were examined. The study conducted by Areda Piar had 1,100 participants.

The top three fast food dishes that were most preferred by Turkish people turned out to be hamburger, pizza and chicken döner, which is made of meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie.

According to the research, 75.2% of young people prefer hamburgers, while 32.0% like pide and 30.7% prefer wraps. Meanwhile, 52.1% of those above 55 prefer lahmacun, 27.3% like meat döner and 21.1% choose pizza.

Fast preparation and fast presentation are some of the most important reasons behind why consumers prefer fast food products.

According to the results of the research, the most preferred fast food products are: 19.1% hamburger, 7.3% pizza, 6.8% chicken döner, 6.7% lahmacun, 6.4% meat döner, 6.1% kokoreç – a dish consisting of lamb or goat intestines – 5.5% meatballs in bread and 4.2% pide.