Taste Atlas has unveiled its prestigious "World's Best 100 Dishes" list for 2023, featuring an impressive lineup of Turkish delicacies. With eight tantalizing dishes securing spots on this coveted list, Turkish cuisine has undeniably asserted its gastronomic prowess on the international stage.

Leading the charge at the 89th spot is the renowned tombik döner, celebrated for its tantalizing blend of seasoned meat, capturing the hearts and taste buds of food enthusiasts worldwide.

Not far behind, claiming the 77th position is the hünkar, epitomizing the flavorful elements synonymous with Turkish cuisine, serving a royal feast of flavors.

The list further highlights the warm and comforting lentil soup securing its place at 72nd, followed closely by the bold and spicy Adana kebab at the 70th spot, renowned for its rich flavors.

Traditional Turkish food manti, Dec. 12, 2021. (Getty Images Photo)

The ever-popular döner kebab earns its timeless status at the 60th position, perfectly encapsulating the essence of Turkish street food culture.

The delectable mantı – Turkish dumplings, claimed the 38th spot, showcasing the artistry and finesse of Turkish culinary craftsmanship.

Rounding off the impressive lineup, the iconic iskender kebab solidified its global recognition by securing the 37th position, revered for its harmonious marriage of meat and yogurt.

However, amid the triumph, a minor note of interest arose as kokoreç, a beloved Turkish street flavor, made its appearance under the Greek taste name "Kokoretsi" at the 79th place, sparking curiosity among food aficionados.

Taste Atlas, known for its experiential travel guide dedicated to traditional food, has spotted the rich tapestry of flavors, authentic recipes and culinary experiences offered by Türkiye.

From sizzling street fare to regal delights, the list encapsulates the diverse and exquisite essence of Turkish gastronomy.

Here are the 20 best flavors in the world:

20. Cağ Kebab - Türkiye

19. Carne asada tacos - Mexico

18. Leche de tigre - Peru

17. Dakos - Greece

16. Vatapa - Brazil

15. Tom kha gai - Thailand

14. Meat and Cold Cuts Bánh Mì - Vietnam

13. Pempek - Indonesia

11. Pappardelle al cinghiale - Italy

10. Phanaeng Curry - Taylan

9. Shashlik - Russia

8. Tangbao - China

7. Khao soi - Thailand

5. Guotie - China

4. Pizza Napoletana - Italy

3. Phat kaphrao - Thailand

2. Roti canai - Malaysia

1. Pichanha - Brazil