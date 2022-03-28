Turkish chef and restaurant owner Burak Özdemir, better known by his famous nickname CZN Burak, revealed Monday that he will be teaming up with the Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo for his new restaurant in London.

Özdemir, who rose to global fame on social media through his ever-smiling cooking videos and giant portions of meals and desserts, made the announcement at a digital entrepreneurship event held by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality.

Noting that his restaurants, namely under CZNBURAK and Hatay Medeniyetler Sofrası brands, have become one of the prominent Turkish brands in 11 countries, Özdemir said: "In the 11th month this year, we will be opening our venue in the United Kingdom. We will open a venue in London in partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo. We are not revealing this too much, because we were supposed to make a beautiful surprise at the opening."

Upon his attendance at an event for social media influencers held by the Spanish La Liga in Madrid last September, Özdemir was rumored to have been involved in partnership talks with the Portuguese star and Manchester United on the club level. Back then, Özdemir had said he became friends with Ronaldo when the latter visited his restaurant in Dubai, and then the football star invited him to the U.K.

Following his speech, Özdemir celebrated his 27th birthday with the audience and Bursa Metropolitan Mayor Alinur Aktaş on the stage.