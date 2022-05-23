Turkey's traditional foods were in the spotlight at an event in India's capital New Delhi on Sunday as part of Turkish Cuisine Week, a new festival designed to internationally promote Turkish cuisine.

Diplomats were also among the several guests at the program hosted by the Turkish Embassy in the capital.

"Tonight, we are enjoying Turkish cuisine with centuries-old traditional recipes,” said Turkey's Ambassador to India Firat Sunel.

Highlighting that beverage culture is a part of the rich Turkish cuisine, he spoke about the different kinds of sherbets consumed in Turkey to quench thirst, ease digestion, as well as to cure diseases.

He said Turkey and India share deep-rooted historical and cultural ties and are also marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Participants post for a photo during the first event of the Turkish Cuisine Week held in India held at the Oberoi Hotel, hosted by the New Delhi Embassy of Turkey on May 21-27. (AA Photo)

"Cultural belonging is also related to your connection to your meals. You may lose your language in the diaspora, but the last link to be lost is food. Food unites people," said Sanjay Verma, undersecretary at India's External Affairs Ministry.

Turkish Cuisine Week is organized under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Held for the first time this year from May 21 to 27, it aims to showcase Turkish dishes "with all their original qualities as the crown of our tables," according to the presidency.

Meals prepared with creative presentations by Turkey’s world-famous cooks will be offered to visitors in different countries.

Promotional activities will also be organized by Turkey's embassies, consulates and representative offices all over the world.