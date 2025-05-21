A unique place in the global culinary scene belongs to Turkish cuisine, with its centuries-old traditions and diverse tapestry of flavors. The rich cultural legacy of Türkiye is reflected in the many regional cuisines found across the country – from the bustling streets of Istanbul to the quiet villages of Anatolia. These culinary traditions have been shaped by the country’s long history, varied topography and multicultural population.

Turkish Cuisine Week, held annually since 2022, aims to bring this rich culinary tradition to the global stage. This year, from May 21-27, 2025, the fourth edition of the event will focus on showcasing classic Turkish dishes and celebrating time-honored recipes passed down through generations. The week-long celebration will not only highlight the importance of these dishes in Türkiye’s culinary identity but also share their universal appeal with the world.

Turkish Cuisine Week will spotlight traditional recipes that carry the deep culinary heritage of Anatolia. These dishes represent the diversity of Turkish cuisine and reflect values of hospitality, sustainability and cultural continuity. The goal is to introduce these cherished recipes to a global audience while remaining true to their historical roots.

Through various events, participants will discover how traditional dishes can be adapted and enjoyed in the modern world, sustainably and healthily. Emphasis will be placed on preserving authenticity while promoting the relevance of Turkish cuisine in today’s globalized food culture.

A table set with a variety of traditional Turkish dishes. (AA Photo)

Celebrating Turkish cuisine

Across Türkiye, celebrations will take place in all 81 provinces, where local dishes and ingredients forming the foundation of regional cuisines will be showcased. In addition to domestic festivities, Turkish diplomatic missions abroad will host events to raise international awareness of Turkish culinary traditions.

Special menus featuring classic dishes will be prepared by some of Türkiye’s top chefs. These exclusive culinary creations will highlight the nation’s rich gastronomic heritage and provide insight into the flavors and techniques that make Turkish cuisine unique.

Through these events, cultures will come together at the dining table, experiencing the warmth and sincerity of Turkish hospitality. Turkish Cuisine Week is not just about food – it’s about fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding through shared meals.

Grand finale

The closing event of Turkish Cuisine Week will take place at Cappadocia University, marking the end of a week-long celebration of Türkiye’s culinary legacy. This final gathering will unite chefs, food enthusiasts and cultural ambassadors to reflect on the shared experience of exploring and celebrating Turkish cuisine.